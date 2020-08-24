Amherst music teacher creates personal music kits for 600 students

Abbott said students are both scared and eager to get back into the classroom while, in many cases, it will not be the same as when they were last there. Teachers will be wearing masks, social distancing will be encouraged, areas will be disinfected more frequently and class sizes will be smaller.

“Music class is a community and I want to do whatever is possible to bring that safe and loving community feeling back even if it is using homemade instruments,” Abbott said.

Wanda Smith, supervisor of math, science, gifted and elective programs for Amherst County Public Schools, said teachers across the division are adapting and changing their "traditional" teaching styles. Smith said she's been encouraging teachers to be creative because "no solution is going to be perfect."

"[Abbott has] found something to focus on to create an experience for her students and... those kits are going to be a meaningful learning mechanism for them," Smith said.

Smith said teachers in other classes, such as art and choir, are incorporating art appreciation and music theory into their curricula which is easier for students to study online or in socially distanced classrooms.