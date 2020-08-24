Amherst music teacher creates personal music kits for 600 students

Elementary music classes are typically loud with expression, exploration and creativity.
Earlier this month, Michelle Abbott, music teacher in Amherst County Public Schools, returned to her classroom to place many of her instruments into storage.
Teachers in the division returned to schools to remove frequently touched items from their classrooms. In a music classroom, those frequently touched items aren’t desks, tables or chairs. They’re instruments.
In order to help give students a bit of support during this atypical school year, Abbott is donating her own time and money to make each of her 600 students a personal music kit for remote or in-person learning.
Abbott said she couldn’t give each kid one of every instrument in her classroom, so she set out to make them each a kit of personal percussion instruments that virtual students can have at home and in-person students can use without having to share with other students.
Before she and other Amherst County teachers and staff returned to school buildings Aug. 3, Abbott said, hand-made egg shakers, bean bags, dowels and other supplies spanned across two bedrooms in her house, but her husband didn’t mind.
“It’s been keeping me busy,” Abbott said.
Abbott is entering her 24th year of teaching music at Amherst and Central elementary schools in Amherst County. School officials have approved a return plan which includes two groups of elementary students going to school on a four-day week at staggered times to maximize space in buildings. Students in middle school and high school will be split into two groups with two days in school and two days learning at home at staggered times.
Abbott said students are both scared and eager to get back into the classroom while, in many cases, it will not be the same as when they were last there. Teachers will be wearing masks, social distancing will be encouraged, areas will be disinfected more frequently and class sizes will be smaller.
“Music class is a community and I want to do whatever is possible to bring that safe and loving community feeling back even if it is using homemade instruments,” Abbott said.
Wanda Smith, supervisor of math, science, gifted and elective programs for Amherst County Public Schools, said teachers across the division are adapting and changing their "traditional" teaching styles. Smith said she's been encouraging teachers to be creative because "no solution is going to be perfect."
"[Abbott has] found something to focus on to create an experience for her students and... those kits are going to be a meaningful learning mechanism for them," Smith said.
Smith said teachers in other classes, such as art and choir, are incorporating art appreciation and music theory into their curricula which is easier for students to study online or in socially distanced classrooms.
Melanie Coleman, choral director at Amherst County High School, said she doesn't think students will be able to perform together for "quite some time."
Instead of focusing on the final product — the performance — Coleman said, she'll be teaching her students about the process behind a performance. Instead of standing close together on stage singing, they'll be learning to read music, sight read, plan a concert and about other behind-the-scenes aspects of show choir.
"It's going to be different, but I'm looking forward to the challenge and I'm ready to have my kids back in the classroom," Coleman said.
Typically, Abbott said she sees students about once a week. With the new reopening plan and the variation of student schedules, Abbott said she is still unsure how often she’ll get to see students in this new normal.
“As teachers, we’re planners,” Abbott said. “It’s pretty stressful that we just don’t know yet.”
Abbott said she wanted to make the music kits so that students would be able to explore music in the fall, whether that’s at home, online or in the classroom.
Despite the uncertainty of the upcoming school year, Abbott is determined to help her students continue to express themselves through music.
“Music is something students can and will enjoy even when things are stressful,” Abbott said. “They can forget, even for a brief moment, the uncertainty of these times and just be expressive and happy.”
