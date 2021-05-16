Amherst school board declines supervisors' invitation on equity lesson chat, seeks joint meeting instead

Grieser pointed out the Amherst County School Board is an elected, not an appointed, body, a change that took effect several years ago by referendum. He said as a school official he will not promote anything which does not encourage individual student achievement.

"As a division, I believe we are here to support our students on those endeavors and equip them with the tools to be successful," Grieser said.

On Grieser's motion, the board also approved a directive that it would ban any student instruction that promotes one race or sex as superior over another and make clear to the community all students are equally valued and treated.

"That sends a clear message back, in my opinion, and greatly rebuffs some of the questions put out there," Grieser said.

District 3 board member Chris Terry said he feels the directive fits with the division's motto of, "Every child, every day."

"We’re looking out for everybody here," Terry said.

School board members in January gave direction to delay the rollout of the equity plan to further review the material and address concerns. The delay drew public criticism and concerns from about a dozen speakers, mostly school employees, who supported the lesson during a January board meeting.