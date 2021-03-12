Amherst school board OKs budget with 4% raise, $2.2M in CARES Act money

Amherst County Public Schools employees will see a 4% raise in the fiscal year 2022 budget, which the county school board approved Thursday.
The Amherst County School Board unanimously backed the $54.4 million spending plan that includes a $4.1 million increase from the current fiscal year, including $1.3 million from the 4% raise for all staff and $2,272,224 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money.
The CARES Act money helps the division continue remote learning opportunities and provides funding for more than two dozen additional support positions Superintendent Rob Arnold said are needed to effectively operate schools during the pandemic.
Arnold initially recommended a 3% raise but adjusted the figure with an influx in $542,557 in additional money from the state budget the division became aware of March 9. Of that money, the division is using $338,787 to beef up the salary increase and will put the other $203,770 toward a balanced funding medical benefit plan for employees.
The balanced funding option for insurance coverage can be implemented with no more than a 3.9% increase to employee premiums for the 2021-22 school year, according to Arnold. Going forward with the balanced funding insurance plan is a positive step forward in helping division officials control costs related to benefits, Arnold said.
"Long term, we want to get to [a fully self-insured] plan so we can flatten the increase for our employees," Arnold said. "This, we feel, is a good stepping stone for that."
The schools' operational budget is increasing $1.9 million from the current fiscal year, mainly because of the raise and health insurance-related spending. The division is set to receive level funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors at $13.9 million in the budget.
"We can make it work," Arnold said of the fiscal plan. "It's really good for our employees and it also gives us a step to getting to place where our insurance, that we can actually control some costs."
Chair Priscilla Liggon said she feels it is wonderful school employees will receive a 4% raise in stressful times.
"We just approved a budget with some very good things in it," Liggon said.
Teresa Crouch, the division's chief financial officer, said ACPS anticipates finishing the current fiscal year on June 30 with a $1.3 million surplus. She said central office administrators believe a grant could be secured that can provide $60,000 toward a fourth school bus if the division pays for about $340,000 for three buses.
The board voted unanimously to move forward with that purchase plan, which Arnold said would put the expected year-end money at about $1 million. The surplus would then go toward the division's capital improvement plan.
Arnold stressed the need for the division to remain competitive with other localities in compensating employees.
"I'm glad the budget is working out where we can address a lot of our concerns," board member John Grieser said.