Amherst school board OKs budget with 4% raise, $2.2M in CARES Act money

"Long term, we want to get to [a fully self-insured] plan so we can flatten the increase for our employees," Arnold said. "This, we feel, is a good stepping stone for that."

The schools' operational budget is increasing $1.9 million from the current fiscal year, mainly because of the raise and health insurance-related spending. The division is set to receive level funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors at $13.9 million in the budget.

"We can make it work," Arnold said of the fiscal plan. "It's really good for our employees and it also gives us a step to getting to place where our insurance, that we can actually control some costs."

Chair Priscilla Liggon said she feels it is wonderful school employees will receive a 4% raise in stressful times.

"We just approved a budget with some very good things in it," Liggon said.

Teresa Crouch, the division's chief financial officer, said ACPS anticipates finishing the current fiscal year on June 30 with a $1.3 million surplus. She said central office administrators believe a grant could be secured that can provide $60,000 toward a fourth school bus if the division pays for about $340,000 for three buses.