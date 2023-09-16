AMHERST — On a 6-1 vote, the Amherst County School Board opted to maintain a nondiscrimination policy on the books from a year ago and not adopt a model transgender policy from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and the Virginia Department of Education making rounds through school boards across the state.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells last month presented Youngkin’s “Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students in Virginia’s Public Schools” model policies and guidance. During the board’s meeting Thursday, Wells said it is important to note the board did not adopt model policies regarding transgender students and instead developed its own policy on nondiscrimination.

Wells said upon his conferring with ACPS’s legal counsel, the current policy — AC — meets all legal requirements and the division’s current practices are compliant with the model policies, leading him to recommend keeping it in place. Abby Thompson, the board’s vice chair, said without the board directly having the advantage of legal advice, she thinks it is prudent to keep the current policy in place.

Board member Dawn Justice, who voted against the motion in favor of Youngkin’s model policy, said she didn’t vote for the AC policy in August 2022 because model policies through former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration intentionally removed parental involvement when it comes to gender identity and students.

“That was a problem — we don’t keep secrets from our parents,” Justice said. “And Gov. Youngkin’s policy, I think, speaks to that and is very solid. So, I would really encourage this board to reconsider … I don’t believe we will get another opportunity to have such a tight policy, even though it’s not perfect.”

Policy AC states: “The Amherst County School Board is committed to nondiscrimination with regard to membership in any category protected under federal law or Virginia law. This commitment prevails in all of its policies and practices concerning staff, students, educational programs and services, and individuals and entities with whom the Board does business.”

It cross-references other ACPS policies on equal employment opportunities, prohibition against harassment and retaliation and equal education opportunities and nondiscrimination.

Regarding parental notification, Youngkin’s model policy guidelines say school divisions may not encourage teachers to conceal information about a student’s gender from his or her parents, a provision critics said could lead to harm if children are in unsupportive home environments. The finalized version adds language that reminds school divisions they must comply with a state law governing communication about a perceived imminent risk of suicide by a student.

The guidelines also say parents must be given an opportunity to object before counseling services pertaining to gender are offered. The model policies aim to require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

The new policies also require school division personnel to refer to each student using only the pronouns “appropriate to the sex appearing in the student’s official record — that is, male pronouns for students whose sex is male, and female pronouns for a student whose sex is female.”

The finalized version also says parents should have the right to opt their children out of using facilities where state or federal law requires schools to permit transgender students to share otherwise sex-segregated facilities (such as bathrooms or locker rooms) with students of the opposite sex.

Onna McKlennon, a transgender woman who has worked for ACPS for 12 years as a bus driver, during public comments at Thursday’s meeting spoke in favor of language within Youngkin’s model policies, including the use of pronouns associated with gender identity with parents’ consent.

“I am thrilled that within the governor’s new model policies for transgender students, the VDOE is acknowledging the existence of transgender persons,” McKlennon said. “And by embracing these policies in whole or in part, Amherst schools will be acknowledging the existence of transgender students and their needs and the people who are important to them. Now this is a big step from where we’ve been in the past where I’ve been before you a few years ago.”

McKlennon said even with the “important acknowledgments,” she feels some of the policies are incomplete and in need of refinement. The area of notifying parents is a work in progress as McKlennon views it.

“Your administrators and your teachers will tell you that all of Amherst County families cannot be painted with one brush. That information that one family can hear calmly could, in another family, place their child at risk of mental or even physical harm and none of us want to see the children we care about put at risk of harm of any kind.”

McKlennon thanked school officials for specifically acknowledging that existence of transgender students or employees as persons “is more than just being a protected class.”

“We are real adults, we are real children and real families — we face challenges that others in Amherst County do not face,” McKlennon said, adding it is good for policy to acknowledge that.

David Childress, a Madison Heights resident who is running for an at-large seat on the Amherst school board in the Nov. 7 election, said the board’s main obligation is the safety and security of all students and providing a place where they receive the best education possible. He said he’s looked at the division’s current policy in comparison with the new state model policies.

“When you look at the two, Amherst is on the right path — we have a lot of similar results as a result of the policies and procedures that you already have in place, so I’m happy with that,” Childress said.

Childress said he agrees the model policies need tweaks, but he feels it should be adopted.

“I would be cautious if we don’t adopt the policy because of the lack of support we may see from the state,” Childress said.

Dawn Pool, an Elon area resident who also is running for the District 3 seat on the board, said she thinks the new model policy properly addresses a controversial issue and gives adequate protocols. She said current policy is lacking in giving guidance and expectations on situations that arise from transgenderism.

“It strengthens our ability to have respect for all students while giving parents the rights to make decisions with respect to their children,” Pool said. “What I like about this is it provides a very transparent way for parents to know what their rights are and for administration to be able to implement a policy that is specifically related to transgenderism.”

Pool said the model policies properly address bullying to protect students, inform parents of such activity, protect teachers related to compelled speech and allow athletic departments to remain sex-segregated, among other measures.

“This policy is much more transparent than the current policies that we have in place that would be put into use in a situation like this, and for that reason — its transparency, its protection provided by the state — I think that we should adopt it tonight,” Pool said. “I think that it’s respectful for all students, all teachers and all parents, and I don’t see any reason to not adopt this policy.”

She pointed out Amherst County’s strong support of Youngkin in his November 2021 election and the model policy is among campaign promises to keep parental rights at the forefront of public education.

Childress and Pool, though running as independents, are endorsed by the Amherst County Republican Committee.

Sam Soghor, an ACPS parent and Democrat who is running for the Virginia 53rd House District seat, said Amherst needs leadership that is about showing more allegiance to the school district than a political party.

Justice said parents need to be involved in decisions regarding their children’s physical and mental health.

“I believe Virginia school boards and Amherst school board is getting a one and only opportunity to adopt a policy that will define parental rights to be involved in the medical, mental and academic issues for their kids,” Justice said. “It establishes protections for those who do not want to be compelled to speak and act against their [conscience]. It defines the protections for transgender students, it establishes a protocol to prove legally their new identity — whether it’s through a change of birth certificate, a state-issued ID or a court document.”

Justice said the model policies protect the safety of all students, including those who may be subject to abuse at home. She described the AC policy as “very general.”

Board member Eric Orasi said the model policy is “a good blueprint” but the board is following the recommendation of its appointed superintendent in staying with the current practices. He also expressed concerns with going forward with the state policy “blindly” without the board directly conferring with legal counsel on the matter.

“Policy is what the school board does — it doesn’t mean we don’t have an opportunity to change this policy. We’ve changed this policy before just recently,” Orasi said. “I support parental involvement, I support the parents’ right to know what is going on in the school and I know that there are families in this community who are facing these issues. I also know there is a darker side to this issue.”

Orasi said he thinks of every child’s safety and he is not in favor of making a student’s situation “an open book” that could put some in danger at home.

“Who is going to take the blame for what happens to that child?” Orasi said. “Anybody in the audience going to — to just make it an open book and put that child in the way of danger?”

“It’s their kid,” Pool said while sitting in the audience.

“It’s their kid, it’s our kid. It’s our community’s kid,” Orasi said. “And we can’t … I can’t allow anything to happen to any of these kids. All kids matter. And I believe in parental rights, yes I do. But I know there are better ways to handle this policy and the current policy is our best option at this time until we can seek legal counsel.”

Board member Ginger Burg said parental rights are written in state code.

“Our discussion right now is if we have an Amherst policy or a Richmond policy,” Burg said. “I prefer an Amherst policy that reflects Amherst. We didn’t adopt Northam’s, I don’t care to adopt Youngkin’s, I want Amherst. Our policy should reflect us and no one else.”