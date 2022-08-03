Amherst School Board reviews teacher, principal evaluation systems

The Amherst County School Board reviewed its Principal Performance Evaluation System and made some changes to the Teacher Performance Evaluation System. Both systems were approved during the board’s July 28 work session.

After assessing the Teacher Performance Evaluation System, the board, Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells and Chief Human Resource Officer Jim Gallagher agreed to make adjustments regarding Performance Standard 6.

That standard pertains to culturally responsive teaching and equitable practices. Board chair Abby Thompson voiced her concern about Performance Indicator 6.2, which currently states the teacher “fosters classroom environments that create opportunities for active engagement and student learning by acknowledging, valuing, advocating, and affirming cultural and social diversity in all aspects of the learning process.”

Thompson was particularly concerned with the word “advocating.” She did not want teachers to have to promote or support beliefs that they did not personally have.

“The word ‘advocating’ to me means you’re taking a proactive means of promoting. I have no problem with advocating for diversity or for a student’s right to be diverse. I just don’t want teachers to have to advocate for beliefs that they may not hold,” she said.

Gallagher agreed the word “advocating” was not essential and it could be removed to avoid misinterpretation, but the words acknowledging, valuing and affirming should remain.

Board member Dawn Justice also suggested they add “individualized” before “learning process.” Gallagher then clarified the indicator is not specific to individual learning but more so to all students in the classroom.

Wells recommended they put “for all students” at the end instead, which aligns with the standard as a whole.

Justice also voiced her concern about some wording in the rubric in Performance Standard 6. The “highly effective” rating reads, “the teacher demonstrates and promotes respect for difference, mitigates against classroom power imbalances based on race, ethnicity, gender, identity, ability, and/or socioeconomic status, cultivates relationships anchored in affirmation and mutual respect; and utilizes data informed strategies to support academic achievement for all students.”

Justice requested to remove the phrase “mitigates against classroom power imbalances based on race, ethnicity, gender, identity, ability, and/or socioeconomic status” because they are not academic topics.

Wells suggested they change the phrasing to “all protected classes” to agree with what the division’s policy states. Thompson also recommended incorporating “equity of voice.”

The statement changed to “the teacher demonstrates respect and promotes equitable voice among all protected classes, cultivates relationships anchored in affirmation and mutual respect; and utilizes data informed strategies to support academic achievement for all students.”

In another matter during the work session, the board also discussed Performance Standard 6 in the Principal Performance Evaluation, particularly indicator 6.3, which states the principal “implements culturally responsive and equitable approaches to school discipline and fosters a school environment of inclusion by building organizational capacity to establish and maintain a safe and affirming school environment for all students.”

Wells explained school leaders should be aware of a student’s cultural background in their approach to discipline but consequences should be consistent.

Justice was unsure about the phrase “equitable approaches.”

“I hear equitable as in equal outcome versus equal opportunity of individualized approaches,” she said.

Gallagher then described it on a broader scale. He explained it is not giving everyone the same thing but simply taking into account the individuals in the classroom and where they come from. It is “knowing your students and making sure that we provide everybody what they need from where they are, meeting the students where they are at,” Gallagher said.