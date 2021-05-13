Amherst school division announces Teacher of the Year

Elon Elementary School reading specialist Ruth Matheny has been announced as Amherst County Public Schools' 2021 Teacher of the Year.

Matheny, an Amherst County native, has been an educator for ACPS since 2012.

Lelia Saunders, assistant principal at Elon Elementary, said in a news release Matheny's student-centered approach and ability to foster a literacy-friendly community contributes to her success in education.

An Amherst County High School graduate who worked in the engineering field before transitioning into public education, Matheny said she is deeply honored to receive the award.

"As an educator, this year has been very challenging," Matheny said in an interview. "It’s nice to receive recognition for all the things this year to overcome those challenges.”

Blair Payne, an Amherst Middle School nurse who has supported ACPS’ COVID Response Team during this unprecedented school year of hybrid in-person and remote learning; and Robert Jones, a maintenance department worker with 41 years service to ACPS, also were honored as the division's support staff of the year.

"In a year that required such dedication and sacrifice by all Amherst County Public Schools’ staff, these three individuals really embodied our mission of Every Child, Every Day," Superintendent Rob Arnold said in the release.

