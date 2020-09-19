Amherst school officials review potential projects outlined in facilities study

School officials have said the new 1,600-seat auditorium, which would quadruple the current auditorium space, is much needed and long overdue. Renderings have the potential addition taking up much of the rear parking lot behind the school’s gymnasiums and entrance adjacent to the cafeteria and suggest reverting the current auditorium space to a black box theater.

Other potential work at the high school includes replacing windows and exterior doors, a fieldhouse next to the baseball and softball fields and upgrades to Lancer Stadium, including handrails for the bleachers to make seating more accessible for people with disabilities and parking lot improvements.

The high school is expected to see a “bubble” of student growth from the current middle school in upcoming years, Bower said in going over enrollment projections taken into consideration for the study. The two middle schools combined have grown from 881 students in the 2016-17 year to 1,019 in the 2019-20 year, according to the study.

“The good news is your high school does have capacity to handle the number of students,” Bower said of the expected growth.