Amherst schools announce individual at high school diagnosed with COVID-19

Amherst County Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon an individual at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the second incident reported in the past two weeks.

The division has implemented contact tracing procedures in collaboration with the Central Virginia Health District, according to a news release.

The person diagnosed did not have direct exposure with other members of the ACPS community and ACHS will remain open during this time as there was no exposure to staff or students, the release states.

The school system announced Sept. 15 an individual at the school was positive for COVID-19. Amherst schools launched a new school year on Sept. 9 under a hybrid system of in-person learning with social distancing and facial coverings plus remote learning.

