Amherst schools announce positive COVID-19 case at high school, third in three weeks

For the second time in five days, Amherst County Public Schools announced an individual at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ACPS has implemented contact tracing procedures in collaboration with the local health department, according to a news release issued Sunday evening. The person did have direct exposure with "other members of our community" and ACHS will remain open as the exposure has been contained, the release said.

The division also announced a positive case Sept. 23. The school system has announced three separate cases at the high school since the start of the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 9. All who have been contacted are asked to stay home and monitor symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days from their last contact.

"Amherst County Public Schools remains committed to implementing all health mitigation strategies and encourages all parents and staff to continue to monitor their health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms," the release said.

As of Sunday, Amherst County had 396 cases of the coronavirus, 14 hospitalizations and four deaths, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health.

