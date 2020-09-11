Amherst schools assess first week of reopening, adjusting to 'new normal' of COVID-19

AMHERST — After more than 14,000 hours of training to get Amherst County Public Schools’ 706 employees prepared to launch a new school year during the challenging climate of COVID-19, a crucial figure in all the logistical data in the first two days of school came down to zero.
Superintendent Rob Arnold told the Amherst County School Board on Thursday the division has zero positive coronavirus cases so far among staff and students during the first few days of school. He said 11 staff and 10 students are quarantined because of some sort of external exposure to the virus.
As the new school year kicked off Wednesday, he told the board Amherst County had nine new positive cases in the past week, an encouraging sign after the figures climbed from fewer than three dozen before the start of July to 333 as of Friday.
“We feel good about how we started, obviously, but it’s important to always keep the numbers out in front of us,” Arnold said to the board of staying on top of case data from local health officials.
Arnold said as students made their way into the buildings, the anxiety and tensions were lessened.
“The kids have been just a welcome sight for everybody,” Arnold said. “I’ve never heard so many say, ‘I just miss seeing the buses.’”
Dana Norman, director of academics, said for four weeks prior to the Sept. 9 start date, division employees underwent 14,463 hours of professional development training to adjust to a range of safety mitigation strategies and students’ many social and emotional needs during the crisis, as well as presenting academic content in a different format.
“The average employee underwent five different training sessions,” Norman said.
A major adjustment this year is the largest number of students learning from home. Norman said 1,691 students are enrolled in the Amherst Remote Academy while 2,420 students are in the school buildings.
The academy has more than 100 teachers, two principals, one counselor, two instructional assistants and four instructional aides, according to Norman. Out of the 1,682 Chromebooks the division has issued out since schools closed in mid-March, only 18 came back damaged, Norman said.
“That is like a small miracle,” she said.
As of Thursday, only eight of the Amherst Remote Academy students had not picked up a Chromebook or a flash drive with material, and division staff are working with those families, Norman said.
Abby Thompson, the board’s vice chair, asked if the division has enough hands on deck to implement all mitigation strategies with so much on teachers’ workloads.
“I heard wonderful sounds of kids playing on the playground,” Thompson said. “It was a beautiful sound, but those need to be cleaned … I just want to make sure students are safe and our staff are doing well, too.”
Jim Gallagher, director of human resources, said the division has positions in place to cover those needs, and principals are letting the central office know if more help is needed.
Arnold said it could take several years to get the division back to where it was before schools across Virginia were shuttered because of the virus. If buses are a minute late or meal times run a little over, he said it is OK as the school system is getting adjusted to a new normal.
“We missed six months, and we’re not going to get that back in the first week or two,” Arnold said.
Using a sports analogy, he said the division can’t put six runs on the scoreboard at one time with a home run.
“You’ve got to chip away at this. We’ve got to set the foundation for students and move them forward,” Arnold said, adding: “We understand it’s a long-term solution.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.