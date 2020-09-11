Amherst schools assess first week of reopening, adjusting to 'new normal' of COVID-19

AMHERST — After more than 14,000 hours of training to get Amherst County Public Schools’ 706 employees prepared to launch a new school year during the challenging climate of COVID-19, a crucial figure in all the logistical data in the first two days of school came down to zero.

Superintendent Rob Arnold told the Amherst County School Board on Thursday the division has zero positive coronavirus cases so far among staff and students during the first few days of school. He said 11 staff and 10 students are quarantined because of some sort of external exposure to the virus.

As the new school year kicked off Wednesday, he told the board Amherst County had nine new positive cases in the past week, an encouraging sign after the figures climbed from fewer than three dozen before the start of July to 333 as of Friday.

“We feel good about how we started, obviously, but it’s important to always keep the numbers out in front of us,” Arnold said to the board of staying on top of case data from local health officials.

Arnold said as students made their way into the buildings, the anxiety and tensions were lessened.

“The kids have been just a welcome sight for everybody,” Arnold said. “I’ve never heard so many say, ‘I just miss seeing the buses.’”