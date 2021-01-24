Amherst schools at-home learning week set to begin Feb. 8

Amherst County’s public schools will observe an at-home learning week before the start of the division’s second semester in mid-February.

The Amherst County School Board voted 6-1 during its Jan. 14 meeting, with member Ginger Burg opposed, to approve the measure. Dana Norman, director of academics, said the move will ensure a smooth transition to a new semester.

The division since early September has operated in a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, including wearing of facial coverings and social distancing.

The at-home learning week is planned Feb. 8 to 12 and helps meet the division staff’s needs regarding logistics and planning.

“I can see it being a scheduling nightmare,” board member Chris Terry said in supporting school administrators’ request.

Some board members said they favor getting in as much in-person instruction time as possible but noted the challenges involved in planning.

“I will say if you guys say, ‘We have to have that week,’ I’ll trust you,” board member David Cassise said.