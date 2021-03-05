Amherst schools' budget contains recommended 4% pay increase

AMHERST — Amherst County Public Schools is set to receive a funding influx of just more than $344,000 in the 2021-22 fiscal year based on the most recent state budget, according to figures presented to the county’s school board Thursday.
A week prior to the meeting, Superintendent Rob Arnold unveiled a $53.8 million budget proposal with a recommended 3% pay raise for division staff. Based on the most recent figures, the budget plan now is slated at $54.2 million with a recommended 4% pay increase.
A 1% salary increase costs the division $338,787 and is covered with the added state funding. Arnold said a 4% pay hike, coupled with the 1.5% raise in the current fiscal year budget, meets the state’s threshold for a 5% raise for teachers over the 2020-22 biennium.
“We will be beyond the 5% requirement to get those funds,” Arnold said. “We’re already ahead of the game.”
The division’s operational budget of $46.5 million is anchored by $27.2 million in state funding and $13.9 million from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, a figure that has held at that mark the past three years. The school system also is using $2.2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) money to pay for positions apart from the operational budget that are needed for the division to operate in-person and remote learning during the pandemic.
“If there is ever a year to give our staff a raise, it’s this year,” Arnold said while addressing the pressures of COVID-19. “The things that they’ve been asked to do, to learn, to pull, to make sure that we get our students educated has been pretty monumental.”
After conducting a series of virtual town halls and gauging public feedback last summer, the division reopened in early September with a four-day schedule and a hybrid of in-person learning and distance learning through the Amherst Remote Academy. The return included a face mask protocol, various social-distancing measures and two days of remote learning for students above the elementary level.
Board member Amanda Wright said she heard statements from some residents at the beginning of the school year saying that they want tax dollars back because students were not in school buildings all the time.
“But the teachers really pulled off a feat here and worked harder, I would say, than any year,” Wright said. “Some of them were doing both, virtual and in class [teaching]… I think they [residents] got more than their tax dollars this year, personally.”
Arnold said returning to a five-day school week is hopeful for the upcoming school year.
The division’s applicant pool trend for elementary, special education and math, English and science teachers at the middle school and high school levels has been going down over the past five years, according to data presented to the board. In 2015-16, ACPS drew 247 applicants. Last year the figure dropped to 70 and Arnold said he expects the mark to be about the same this year.
“That’s the same for every county around here,” Arnold said of the difficulty in filling positions. “And nationally, this area is in a better spot.”
Arnold explained recruitment efforts for employees are aided by the Lynchburg area’s colleges and universities, which some regions don’t have. The division’s starting annual salary of $41,600 ranks second in the Lynchburg region, behind only Nelson County’s $48,411, according to documents presented to the board.
“I think it’s ultra-important for us to stay competitive from a salary standpoint,” Arnold said of the need to attract quality employees.
Arnold added while addressing the staffing recruitment challenges: “This is scary. This is what keeps me awake at night.”
The division’s upcoming budget, which begins July 1, centers staffing on an enrollment of 3,947 students, 32 above the most recent figure and 13 more than a total the state set for its funding formula per student.
“Considering all we’ve dealt with, that’s not too bad,” Arnold said of the most recent enrollment figure of 3,915.
Also Thursday, the Amherst County School Board unanimously approved a calendar for 2021-22 that sets the first day of school at Aug. 18.