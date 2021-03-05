Amherst schools' budget contains recommended 4% pay increase

“If there is ever a year to give our staff a raise, it’s this year,” Arnold said while addressing the pressures of COVID-19. “The things that they’ve been asked to do, to learn, to pull, to make sure that we get our students educated has been pretty monumental.”

After conducting a series of virtual town halls and gauging public feedback last summer, the division reopened in early September with a four-day schedule and a hybrid of in-person learning and distance learning through the Amherst Remote Academy. The return included a face mask protocol, various social-distancing measures and two days of remote learning for students above the elementary level.

Board member Amanda Wright said she heard statements from some residents at the beginning of the school year saying that they want tax dollars back because students were not in school buildings all the time.

“But the teachers really pulled off a feat here and worked harder, I would say, than any year,” Wright said. “Some of them were doing both, virtual and in class [teaching]… I think they [residents] got more than their tax dollars this year, personally.”

Arnold said returning to a five-day school week is hopeful for the upcoming school year.