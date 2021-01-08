Amherst schools conducting home visits to help students during pandemic

Joshua Neighbors, director of student services, said student engagement is a focus of the committees’ work as well as ensuring children are locked into content while at home.

“I do feel like we are seeing tremendous progress, all things considered, in the environment they’re in,” Neighbors told the board of students’ efforts.

On grading, Neighbors said measure of progress and mastery of content are two categories school administrators are looking at. One of the committees also has discussed providing unlimited access to redo assignments.

“We want them to make corrections and learn from those assignments as they are submitting them and redoing them as they are moving through,” Neighbors said.

Since the ARA’s launch this year, school administrators in recent months have given the Amherst County School Board updates on its progress.

“Our start was slow because it was a major change for many of our teachers and our families,” Norman recently said to the board of reopening schools under the hybrid model. “But I think as we moved through the process and we’ve got more comfortable with our platforms, we’ve seen our teachers actually do synchronous teaching more than they had at the beginning, opening up the avenues of communication for families.”