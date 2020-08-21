Amherst schools establish contact tracing procedures for COVID-19

The division’s team will have completed an online training course from John Hopkins University, according to Wells. The team will investigate cases if a person tests positive, the people they may have come in contact with and determine if any quarantine or isolation of any individual or more is necessary.

“We have had to place staff on quarantine and have had to have staff on isolation due to COVID-19,” said Wells. “It is here, so we are putting steps in place to make sure we’re taking care of that and doing our best to keep people safe.”

Arnold said Lynchburg-area superintendents are meeting weekly with the Central Virginia Health District’s director. “He understands how important it is to do this quickly,” Arnold said of staying on top of positive cases as quickly as possible.

Wells said if numbers of cases increase the division may need more staff members to assist in the contact tracing process.

Wells and Marie Petrone, supervisor of accountability and student wellness for the school system, also recently presented attendance tracking procedures to the Amherst County School Board. Only a school nurse or health assistant will document absences related to COVID-19 and non-COVID absences will follow normal attendance procedures for students learning in person and remotely, according to the division.