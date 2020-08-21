Amherst schools establish contact tracing procedures for COVID-19

AMHERST — Amherst County school officials have procedures in place for contact tracing cases of the novel coronavirus during the 2020-21 school year set to kick off Sept. 9.
The contact tracing team of several Amherst County Public Schools officials, including Superintendent Rob Arnold and Assistant Superintendent William Wells, will handle notification of positive test results, maintain privacy of individuals who test positive and make decisions about how to proceed in the event of any positive tests.
The division is ready to conduct such procedures if the Virginia Department of Health is unable to conduct investigations prior to potentially affected individuals returning to the division’s facilities, according to documents recently presented to the Amherst County School Board.
Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and mapping the spread of that disease.
Arnold has said any positive cases need to be addressed swiftly so the division can immediately notify families and not cause any panic. ACPS works closely with the Virginia Department of Health and will work to make sure the correct information reaches families if positive cases occur, Arnold said during a recent virtual chat with students and families.
“The VDH is overwhelmed [with COVID-19 cases] and may not be able to assist us as fast as we would like,” Wells said. “We can’t go two weeks in lag time with testing. We want to have our own contact tracing in place.”
The division’s team will have completed an online training course from John Hopkins University, according to Wells. The team will investigate cases if a person tests positive, the people they may have come in contact with and determine if any quarantine or isolation of any individual or more is necessary.
“We have had to place staff on quarantine and have had to have staff on isolation due to COVID-19,” said Wells. “It is here, so we are putting steps in place to make sure we’re taking care of that and doing our best to keep people safe.”
Arnold said Lynchburg-area superintendents are meeting weekly with the Central Virginia Health District’s director. “He understands how important it is to do this quickly,” Arnold said of staying on top of positive cases as quickly as possible.
Wells said if numbers of cases increase the division may need more staff members to assist in the contact tracing process.
Wells and Marie Petrone, supervisor of accountability and student wellness for the school system, also recently presented attendance tracking procedures to the Amherst County School Board. Only a school nurse or health assistant will document absences related to COVID-19 and non-COVID absences will follow normal attendance procedures for students learning in person and remotely, according to the division.
Petrone said the schools need parents to keep their children home when they’re sick so administrators can properly stay on top of COVID-19 mitigation monitoring. School officials have called on parents to make sure children are properly screened for symptoms before coming to school and said the division needs the community’s assistance for the return to school plan to run smoothly as possible.
“We really need our parents’ help to make all this work,” Petrone said. “Just like with our entire [reopening] plan, we need parents to buy into this and help us with this.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.