Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi filed paperwork this past week to begin the process of placing a referendum on the ballot for Lynchburg residents to vote on whether to change the city's appointed school board to an elected body, and city leaders and community members are weighing in on what such a referendum could mean for the Hill City.

On Wednesday, Faraldi announced he had filed paperwork with the Clerk of Court to initiate the process. He will need signatures from 10% of the city's registered voters, or a little more than 5,500 signatures, in order to place the referendum on the ballot this November. The signatures must be obtained prior to the mid-July deadline.

Currently, Lynchburg City Council handles the appointment process for the nine Lynchburg City School Board.

At the end of June, the terms of three current Lynchburg City School Board members — Chairman James Coleman, Vice Chairman Dr. Bob Brennan and District 2 Representative Kimberly Sinha — are set to expire, opening the door for more appointments to the board.

In the news release, Faraldi called for "... no more closed-door appointments or meetings, no more disgust for parental oversight — no more. It's time to call a spade a spade — the appointment system is backward and wrong.

"Let's put an end to a school board system that keeps board members more accountable to members of the council" and instead institute a system that holds them accountable to the "will of the people," Faraldi said.

Filing the paperwork is the latest step in fulfilling a Republican campaign promise. This past November's election saw three GOP newcomers elected, all of whom signed Faraldi's "Lynchburg Pledge," which, among other things, calls for an elected school board.

At least four of the five Republicans on the seven-member council have said they supported elected school boards. Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson has in the past said he favors appointing members to the board who are going to "address the issues" in the schools; Helgeson could not be reached for comment for this story.

But while Faraldi, who represents Ward IV on council, initiated the process, the petition doesn't require council's support at all.

Instead, it will be up to the voters of Lynchburg, who can choose whether to sign the petition, and, if the referendum does appear on the ballot this November, can choose whether to approve the change.

Faraldi's announcement came only days after the Virginia Senate shot down a bill sponsored by Virginia Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, that would have allowed a locality's governing body, such as Lynchburg City Council, to directly seek such a referendum without needing thousands of signatures.

Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder said in an interview Thursday he was “not surprised” Faraldi is bringing forth this petition, as it’s been talked about for a long time. But said he is a little bit surprised at the timing considering the “climate in our community with politics.”

“You’ve seen the chaos,” Wilder said. “How the Republicans are fighting one another. There’s so much chaos right now. I think we need to concentrate and focus on healing our city and bringing our city together.”

A nine-year member of the Lynchburg City School Board, and the only current councilor who attended Lynchburg City Schools, Wilder is afraid of politicization on the school board similar to what he sees on council.

“Our city right now can barely function, can’t even agree on an agenda. But now you want to bring that to school board meetings? That doesn’t make sense.”

The councilman also said he’s worried about how a potential election over the school board seats would play out.

“To be on the school board is a non-paid position as a volunteer. And do you have the financial resources to run a campaign?” Wilder asked, citing the more than $300,000 spent collectively by seven candidates in the 2022 at-large Lynchburg City Council elections, when three seats were up for grabs.

“If you want people to make the decision, that’s not going to be the regular people. It’s going to be the wealthy that can make a decision,” Wilder said.

Gary Taylor, a Lynchburg resident who said he's been an advocate for elected school boards for several years, disagrees.

"In an appointed, partisan, cronyism school board, that now the far right is going to control, you can't do nothing about that," Taylor said, adding both extremes of the left-right political spectrum are bad for the school board.

"But an elected school board, maybe you don't have that representation now, but you can vote those people out."

In August, Robert Barnette, president of the Virginia NAACP, announced the "Why We Can't Wait" campaign, an initiative by the organization to lead efforts in transitioning appointed school boards in Virginia to elected.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, there are 16 localities in Virginia that appoint their school board members rather than electing them, with Lynchburg being one of them.

Karl Loos, president of the Lynchburg Education Association, said his organization doesn't "particularly have any issues with moving forward to an elected school board."

But in the case the board moves to an election process, Loos said, "they do have to make sure that they create something that's just not a popularity contest or some political machine pushing candidates through.

"They need to create districts in which people can be represented equally. Because they do need a voice."

When asked if the LEA would be concerned over the potential politicization of the school board should it become elected, Loos said, "I think you get that somewhat anyway, when you have an appointed school board, it's just it's politics by proxy, I guess you would say.

"But if everybody has an equal voice, and if they stagger the elections, like they have staggered the appointments, you don't get a super swing one way or the other. That way, it stays a little more consistent. And I think consistency is something that we really benefit from when it comes to our school board."

Currently on the school board, members are appointed to serve three-year terms, with one member from each of the school division's three districts being up for appointment on a yearly basis.

Loos added he hopes if the board were to change from appointed to elected, it wouldn't impact the relationship between the education association and the board, and those seeking positions still would have what's best for the students of LCS in mind.

Faraldi's announcement said he will be going door to door until the July deadline to garner signatures.

"By signing on to the petition, folks are not expressing favor or opposition to the question itself but allowing the public to respond to the question directly," Faraldi said. "Given everything we have seen in the realms of education in the last two years, it's time to call the question."

