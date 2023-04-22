Once an idea during summer research, students, staff and representatives — from Lynchburg City Schools, the City of Lynchburg, Randolph College, the University of Lynchburg and the Virginia Department of Forestry — broke ground on an urban forest at Robert S. Payne Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

Students helped plant the garden’s first fruit trees and shrubs in the field behind the school, next to its playground.

Eva Pontius, a senior at Randolph College studying environmental science who used software to design the food forest, said altogether, there’s about 50 trees and shrubs with fruits such as elderberries and apples.

The food forest is designed to combat rising heat, as well as eliminate food deserts within the city.

Pontius said her summer research group began looking for a location to install the garden and the Diamond Hill area was identified.

The group narrowed down locations around the city using data collected from the heat-mapping project two years ago.

She explained the community is in a food desert — generally defined as areas where residents have limited access to affordable, nutritious food — and the group wanted to help increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Pontius said Reid Wodicka — deputy superintendent of operations and strategic planning at Lynchburg City Schools — mentioned there was interest in R.S. Payne Elementary School having a food forest installed.

Wodicka said in an interview the collaboration between the colleges and Pontius, in regard to the planting, started about six months ago.

“We see a vision of using our public spaces as an opportunity to connect with the community that we serve,” Wodicka said. “It was an opportunity for the space to be better utilized by the school and by the neighborhood, certainly in respect to the planting day here but also long in the future.”

Following the interest, Pontius began working with the Lynchburg City Schools staff, the school, grounds and facility staff to organize materials and start designing the garden.

With the help of grants, she ordered the plants and designed the garden using software.

A grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry, up to $15,000, and a Randolph Innovative Student Experience Grant (RISE) which students at the college can apply for up to $2,000, helped with the purchase of the plants and other materials.

She focused on “edible perennials, to make it lower maintenance.”

Pontius said she also wrote her senior thesis on food forests, looking at its benefits and challenges, describing it as a “niche thing” that she found “very significant community benefits” in.

“It creates a space for people to come and be outside, and engage in healthy activities like gardening and exercising,” Pontius said. “We just wanted to create a place that both the children at the school can use during their recess and their gym classes, that will have different learning opportunities as well as a space for the community to use on the weekends or off school hours.”

Nearly two years ago, students and faculty at Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg and Randolph College participated in a heat-mapping project to collect temperatures and analyze the heat risks around the city.

The three colleges were among more than a dozen institutions in the Virginia Foundation of Independent Colleges who participated in the study.

Lisa Henry-Stone, associate professor of environmental sciences and sustainability who worked closely with the heat-mapping project, said the planting day has been really exciting.

She said planting the forest garden at R.S. Payne is “really a unique project” and it’s “really gratifying” to see the “permaculture vision that I think has real potential for transforming the way that we grow food for communities.”

“This was the pilot project to demonstrate one approach to adapting to the heat that this neighborhood, in particular, experiences. Planting fruiting trees is just a really fun way to bring together all these different objectives,” Henry-Stone said.

Karin Warren, Herzog family professor of environmental studies at Randolph College, worked closely with Pontius and her group during their summer research and planning. She also worked closely with the heat-mapping project.

Warren said it was a collaborative effort and many people helped along the way — Lynchburg City Schools, Department of Forestry, VFIC, University of Lynchburg, Sweet Briar College, Randolph College students and more.

“What we're seeking to do is have this be an example that other schools and community centers can come and look and see if this is something they'd like in their community, and our goal would be to try and help look for funding opportunities so that we can bring funds in to help parts of our community do this, who would like to do something similar,” Warren said.