Anticipating revenue drop, Lynchburg-area school divisions hold on to CARES Act dollars

With state revenue still uncertain for the current fiscal year, some Lynchburg-area school divisions are saving some federal funds to offset any potential upcoming revenue losses.
Local school divisions were awarded money through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — part of the $2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in late March amid the economic downturn.
According to Kim Lukanich, chief financial officer for Lynchburg City Schools, LCS has not spent any of the around $2.5 million it received through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Cindy Babb, spokesperson for LCS, said the division has until Sept. 30, 2021 to use those funds.
That money can be used to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning and sanitizing materials, supplies necessary for school operations and otherwise address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Lukanich said the division has opted to save those funds to have as a safeguard to offset revenue loss the division may experience this year or next year. State funding for school divisions is partly based on sales tax and lottery revenue, both of which could be impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic.
Gov. Ralph Northam said last week that while tax revenues are steady, the state's recovery from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic won't be quick. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said a revised forecast predicts a $2.7 billion shortfall in the state's $46 billion general fund budget for this year and next year, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Lukanich said the school division has used funds the city of Lynchburg allocated to the schools from its CARES Act funds. The city of Lynchburg received a total of about $14.3 million, and allocated just more than $2 million to the school division.
Lukanich said those funds have been used to support distance learning and food delivery, and purchase personal protective equipment and disinfectants for the division. At the Aug. 18 Lynchburg City School Board work session, division superintendent Crystal Edwards said the CARES Act money the division received from the city helped secure devices for students to use while participating in remote learning.
Campbell County Public Schools received approximately $1.3 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction for the division. Stanley said those funds have been used to purchase educational technology to support the division’s ability to provide remote learning. In addition, Stanley said funds have also been used to compensate teachers for work over the summer, for staff training, and to develop and implement the division’s procedures and operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amherst County allocated $450,000 of its more than $5.5 million in CARES Act funds to aid Amherst County Public Schools in COVID-19-related expenses.
Bedford County Public Schools is saving its around $1.3 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to Randy Hagler, the division’s chief financial officer.
“We can spend it on cleaning supplies, extra help, staffing – there’s a lot of ways we can spend that money,” Hagler said. “Right now we’re holding that in reserve.”
Hagler said the division sought $340,000 in reimbursements for costs it incurred over the spring and summer through competitive grants. That includes the cost of delivering meals to students across the division, providing services to special education students and cleaning supplies. Hagler said the division has not heard back from those grants.
Bedford County received nearly $6.9 million in its first round of CARES Act funds, and the board of supervisors allocated around $1.5 million to the schools. Hagler said the school division still must get approval from the board of supervisors on how that money is spent. Some of that money, Hagler said, has already been spent on teacher training, cleaning supplies, meal delivery and other COVID-19 related expenses.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss the allocation of the county’s second round of CARES Act funds — another nearly $6.9 million — at its Monday night work session. Hagler said the school division expects to receive a portion of that money as well.
—Justin Faulconer contributed.
