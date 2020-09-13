Anticipating revenue drop, Lynchburg-area school divisions hold on to CARES Act dollars

Amherst County allocated $450,000 of its more than $5.5 million in CARES Act funds to aid Amherst County Public Schools in COVID-19-related expenses.

Bedford County Public Schools is saving its around $1.3 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to Randy Hagler, the division’s chief financial officer.

“We can spend it on cleaning supplies, extra help, staffing – there’s a lot of ways we can spend that money,” Hagler said. “Right now we’re holding that in reserve.”

Hagler said the division sought $340,000 in reimbursements for costs it incurred over the spring and summer through competitive grants. That includes the cost of delivering meals to students across the division, providing services to special education students and cleaning supplies. Hagler said the division has not heard back from those grants.

Bedford County received nearly $6.9 million in its first round of CARES Act funds, and the board of supervisors allocated around $1.5 million to the schools. Hagler said the school division still must get approval from the board of supervisors on how that money is spent. Some of that money, Hagler said, has already been spent on teacher training, cleaning supplies, meal delivery and other COVID-19 related expenses.