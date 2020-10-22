Anticipating savings from bus fares, CVCC Local Board approves budget adjustment

Anticipating savings from reduced bus charges, the Central Virginia Community College Local Board approved moving $9,000 from funds allocated for student bus passes to other areas.
During the board's quarterly meeting Wednesday, Lewis Bryant, vice president for finance and administration at the college, said the college expects to see savings this year from its partnership with the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company, which allows people with a CVCC identification card to ride the bus for free.
Due to the pandemic, Bryant said, GLTC waived bus fees from July through Nov. 1. At $4,692 a month, the college saved more than $18,700 of the $56,000 originally budgeted for bus passes this year. Additionally, Bryant said GLTC will bill the college at 50% of the original rate, due to the reduced ridership to and from the college as many of its fall and spring classes are being held online.
Bryant noted that the college does still have some students using bus transportation to get to skills-based classes that are being conducted on campus in small groups.
“While we do have very limited ridership, there are a couple students, at least a few, who are depending on it daily,” Bryant said.
Bryant said he anticipates the college will see even more savings as a result of the reduction in charges from GLTC.
“I’m just thankful we still have bus pass service available to those who need it,” said Steve Troxel, chair of the board.
The board unanimously approved transferring $4,000 from the bus pass budget to support the cost of additional publications that were sent home to students during the pandemic, and $5,000 to fund online tutoring software to better support students as they learn remotely.
Mac Duis, board member and chair of the financial committee, said the college’s first-quarter spending is typically lower than any other quarter, and that is especially true during the pandemic as many on-campus events and activities are not happening this year.
The college has a 2020-21 operating budget of more than $1.4 million. In a first-quarter financial report Wednesday, Duis said the college’s largest expense of the first quarter was $34,800 to support remote student tutoring services.
While expenditures for student success have been higher than budgeted amid remote learning, Duis said those costs can be offset with savings from the reduced bus fares.
Since March, most of the college’s classes and resources have been offered in a virtual environment, with some exceptions for hands-on, skills-based courses.
Muriel Mickles, vice president of academic and student affairs at the college, noted that the college will continue offering remote instruction through the spring semester, with only some skills classes in person.
“We know that the threat of COVID is real, and we are going to do everything that we can for the safety of our faculty, our staff and, of course, our students,” she said.
As of Thursday, CVCC has seen 12 positive cases of COVID-19 since August – seven among its more than 3,300 students and five among employees.
The CVCC Local Board meets quarterly on the third Wednesday of January, April, July and October.
