Anticipating savings from bus fares, CVCC Local Board approves budget adjustment

“I’m just thankful we still have bus pass service available to those who need it,” said Steve Troxel, chair of the board.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board unanimously approved transferring $4,000 from the bus pass budget to support the cost of additional publications that were sent home to students during the pandemic, and $5,000 to fund online tutoring software to better support students as they learn remotely.

Mac Duis, board member and chair of the financial committee, said the college’s first-quarter spending is typically lower than any other quarter, and that is especially true during the pandemic as many on-campus events and activities are not happening this year.

The college has a 2020-21 operating budget of more than $1.4 million. In a first-quarter financial report Wednesday, Duis said the college’s largest expense of the first quarter was $34,800 to support remote student tutoring services.

While expenditures for student success have been higher than budgeted amid remote learning, Duis said those costs can be offset with savings from the reduced bus fares.

Since March, most of the college’s classes and resources have been offered in a virtual environment, with some exceptions for hands-on, skills-based courses.