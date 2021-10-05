 Skip to main content
Appomattox, Bedford teachers named regional teachers of the year
Appomattox, Bedford teachers named regional teachers of the year

Appomattox County's Brendan Conroy and Bedford County's Matthew Uselton now are among eight Virginia teachers vying for the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year title.

Conroy, a teacher in the Appomattox County Public Schools' Individual Student Alternative Education Program, and Uselton, an English teacher at Liberty High School, were recognized Monday as Region 8 and Region 5 Teacher of the Year, respectively. 

Conroy was named the Appomattox County 2021 Teacher of the Year in May. 

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced Conroy's Region 8 win at Appomattox County High School.

Uselton was named the Bedford County 2021 Teacher of the Year in April. 

"We are honored and so very proud to have one of only 8 finalists for Virginia Teacher of the Year," Bedford County Public Schools said on Facebook. 

According to a news release from the Virginia Department of Education, a selection panel will choose the 2022 Teacher of the Year on Oct. 14 and the decision will be announced by Gov. Ralph Northam later that day. 

Education reporter

Cross covers K-12 and higher education for The News & Advance.

