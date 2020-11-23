Appomattox County School Board chairman resigns

Bobby Waddell, chair of the Appomattox County School Board, has announced his resignation from the post effective Nov. 20, 2020.

According to a news release from the school division, Waddell served on the school board for 15 years and had served as chair of the board since 2012. Waddell's current term began Jan. 1 and was set to expire in December 2023. The release does not state Waddell's reason for resigning.

Annette Bennett, superintendent of Appomattox County Public Schools, said in a statement Waddell will be missed by the division.

"A dedicated public servant, Mr. Waddell has been an enthusiastic advocate for our schools, students, staff and community," Bennett said. "His experience as a former teacher and administrator in Appomattox and Prince Edward counties afforded our school division a vast advantage."

The school board will appoint a citizen Dec. 17 to serve as an interim board member until an election is held to fill the vacancy, the release said. A public hearing will be held Dec. 3 for the board to receive nominations from interested individuals. Nominees must be voters from the Falling River District.

