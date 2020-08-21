Area school divisions see decrease in need for bus transportation

Local school divisions have seen a dramatic decrease in the number of students needing transportation this year, giving them the ability to focus on creating new bus routes and new cleaning procedures to keep coronavirus at bay.
Tim Hoden, director of operations for Campbell County Public Schools, said just about 2,500 of the division's more than 7,500 students need transportation to school this year. Normally the division would transport around 5,000 students.
That decrease, Hoden said, came about because parents are providing transportation for their students and fewer students will be coming to school buildings instead opting to participate in the division's online-only option. Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction for Campbell County Public Schools, said 3,500 students have enrolled in the division's 100% online option.
While developing plans for opening schools for in-person instruction, both Campbell County Public Schools and Bedford County Public Schools asked parents to provide transportation to their students if they were able.
Campbell schools are set to reopen for in-person instruction Sept. 1 for pre-K and kindergarten students, Sept. 2 for first through fifth graders, and Sept. 8 for middle and high schoolers. Online instruction begins Sept. 8.
In Campbell and Amherst counties students will be required to wear masks on buses and only one student will be allowed to a seat to enforce social distancing. In Amherst students will be seated in alternating window and aisle seats. Hoden said, Campbell County will allow siblings to share a seat. He said a bus that could typically transport around 77 elementary schoolers or around 55 middle and high school students will now only be able to transport around 23-25 students, he said.
Hoden said the division has lost some bus drivers this year, but currently has "just enough to get the routes covered." The division is mapping routes now and parents should receive information regarding their student's bus route by the beginning of next week. Parents can also call with questions or concerns before school begins in September, he said.
Mac Duis, chief operations officer for Bedford County Public Schools, said staff in the division are working to devise routes that have a reduced number of passengers. Nearly 3,000 out of the division's more than 9,000 students so far have opted for the 100% online option and many others have car transportation.
Pat Smith, supervisor of transportation for Bedford County Public Schools, said the division hopes to have information to parents regarding their student's bus route by the end of next week — more than a week before schools are set to reopen for in-person instruction Sept. 8 for elementary schools, Sept. 9 for middle schools and Sept. 10 for high schools.
Reopening plans in school divisions in Campbell, Bedford, and Amherst county all outline health and safety guidelines regarding buses, which include increased cleaning of buses between routes and opening windows to increase air flow.
