As about 75 Nelson schools employees face furloughs, officials offer alternative work

About 75 Nelson County Public Schools employees face possible furloughs because of schools' move to remote learning, but the division is offering the opportunity for different work instead.
That's the result of the Nelson County School Board's unanimous approval Aug. 13 of the division's furlough policy. The policy's approval comes less than two weeks before Nelson County Public Schools enters into the fall 2020 semester with the first nine weeks of classes being 100% virtual with the exception of some special needs students based on their Individualized Education Program.
Nelson County Public Schools announced in late July that, because of the board's decision to commit to virtual learning, staffing levels could be affected. Virtual teaching requires less staff, according to a news release issued in July.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said there are approximately 75 employees in the division facing possible furlough, and because all are full time, they all will be eligible for alternative work under the new furlough policy. These positions include bus drivers as well as instructional assistants, library assistants, in-school suspension assistants and computer lab assistants.
NCPS employees deciding to take furlough time will not be paid nor will they be entitled to employer contributions for the Group Health Insurance Program, Irvin said.
"The board wanted to assure county taxpayers that they were getting a value for their tax dollars and to show that the school board was a good steward of the monies entrusted to it by the board of supervisors to [appropriately] and judiciously manage," Irvin said.
Bus drivers and paraprofessionals in the division will have the opportunity to do other needed tasks that Irvin said are typically done as either time allows or are done by part-time or temporary workers in lieu of being furloughed. These assignments include digitizing records, records destruction, data entry, groundskeeping and meals delivery.
"We’ve worked with administrative staff and have identified a number of positions and projects that they could fulfill," Irvin said during the July board meeting.
Information about work assignments was distributed earlier this week, Irvin said. She added the division believes there are enough positions for all affected employees to continue working.
Employees facing furlough will be able to keep their same pay and benefits should they accept the alternative work assignments, but the policy does also allow the choice to take furlough time, Irvin said.
Furloughs are anticipated to last only until schools transition into hybrid learning, which is Level 2 of NCPS' three-part return to school plan, assuming "enrollment holds and the positions are actually needed."
According to the instructional plan for the division, NCPS will remain in a 100% online format for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, which begins Aug. 24. From there, the division will either remain in that format or will transition to the hybrid format as health conditions in the county allow. Hybrid will consist of in-person and remote learning.
In July, Nelson County School Board members deliberated on how to bring students back to class for the fall semester amid COVID-19. During those talks, safety of both students and staff was among the top priorities.
Similarly, Lynchburg City Schools made the choice to go fully remote until at least after the first nine weeks of classes. As of Thursday, LCS has not announced any furloughs or changes to staffing levels as a result of that decision.
"Obviously if we were to have to furlough anybody it’s going to affect the lowest-paid employees in the division … so I appreciate you all doing that and hopefully all of the affected employees will accept those positions," board chairman George Cheape said.
