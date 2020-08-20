As about 75 Nelson schools employees face furloughs, officials offer alternative work

"The board wanted to assure county taxpayers that they were getting a value for their tax dollars and to show that the school board was a good steward of the monies entrusted to it by the board of supervisors to [appropriately] and judiciously manage," Irvin said.

Bus drivers and paraprofessionals in the division will have the opportunity to do other needed tasks that Irvin said are typically done as either time allows or are done by part-time or temporary workers in lieu of being furloughed. These assignments include digitizing records, records destruction, data entry, groundskeeping and meals delivery.

"We’ve worked with administrative staff and have identified a number of positions and projects that they could fulfill," Irvin said during the July board meeting.

Information about work assignments was distributed earlier this week, Irvin said. She added the division believes there are enough positions for all affected employees to continue working.

Employees facing furlough will be able to keep their same pay and benefits should they accept the alternative work assignments, but the policy does also allow the choice to take furlough time, Irvin said.