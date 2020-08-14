As COVID-19 cases rise in Amherst County, school reopening plan draws public support, concerns

AMHERST — As COVID-19 cases rise sharply in Amherst County, the county school division's plan to reopen with a hybrid of in-person and remote learning drew concerns from the public during the Amherst County School Board's meeting Thursday.

The board in July approved a return plan that puts elementary students on a four-day workweek and middle and high school students in a mix of two days in schools and two days remote learning online. School officials also recently pushed the start date from Aug. 26 — which was two weeks later than the original beginning date of Aug. 12 — to Sept. 9 to give teachers and staff for time to prepare for getting into school in unprecedented circumstances.

Lauren Kershner, a counselor at Central Elementary School and a parent of a student in the division, said during the board's public comments session Thursday she believes the safest option for the students and staff is for remote learning only, at least until the county's numbers go down.

"We have data that proves [the number of COVID-19 cases] is rising quickly," said Kershner. "Our kids cannot learn if they are not safe."

Kershner did not remove her mask while speaking during the meeting and the vast majority of audience members wore facial coverings.