As COVID-19 cases rise in Amherst County, school reopening plan draws public support, concerns

AMHERST — As COVID-19 cases rise sharply in Amherst County, the county school division's plan to reopen with a hybrid of in-person and remote learning drew concerns from the public during the Amherst County School Board's meeting Thursday.
The board in July approved a return plan that puts elementary students on a four-day workweek and middle and high school students in a mix of two days in schools and two days remote learning online. School officials also recently pushed the start date from Aug. 26 — which was two weeks later than the original beginning date of Aug. 12 — to Sept. 9 to give teachers and staff for time to prepare for getting into school in unprecedented circumstances.
Lauren Kershner, a counselor at Central Elementary School and a parent of a student in the division, said during the board's public comments session Thursday she believes the safest option for the students and staff is for remote learning only, at least until the county's numbers go down.
"We have data that proves [the number of COVID-19 cases] is rising quickly," said Kershner. "Our kids cannot learn if they are not safe."
Kershner did not remove her mask while speaking during the meeting and the vast majority of audience members wore facial coverings.
The county's cases as of July 30 were at 101, up 65 cases from the start of that month. The numbers nearly doubled to 196 as of Thursday's meeting, with the county recording its first virus-related death in the past five days, according to figures released by the Virginia Department of Health. As of Friday, the county’s cases stood at 202, according to VDH.
Lauren Balint, an art teacher who serves in Elon and Temperance elementary schools, expressed concern with the exposure risks to the novel coronavirus while in school. She said she feels Elon Elementary doesn't have the space or staff to keep numbers down and she wants to speak for teachers like herself who are daily coming across large numbers of students.
"I care about every child every day," Balint, said, referring to the school division's mission statement, "but I also care about every staff member every day."
The return plan initially had facial coverings optional for students in school buildings when social distancing couldn't be maintained, but because of staff concerns the board recently voted to require masks for children while indoors.
Brandon Cassise, a rising freshman at Amherst County High School and son of school board member David Cassise, said he would not like to see the division go to 100% virtual learning. He said the school setting is a learning environment students need and the home setting brings too many distractions, along with greater potential for domestic abuse and suicides.
"Whatever is necessary to keep us in school, I am willing to do," Brandon said.
Tim Hoden, the parent of two high school students, also asked the board to stay the course in keeping its return plan in place for those who wish to send their children back to school.
"Many students need the school setting to thrive," Hoden said.
Hoden said he feels bad for the seniors in the spring who had the last few months of their academic experience, including prom, sporting events and memorable gatherings, torn from them because of the pandemic causing schools to shut down.
"To not allow this group [of seniors] to attend, even on a limited basis, would be a mistake," Hoden said.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division's staff put much work into the reopening plan and it will take a lot of effort to implement it. The board heard a staff presentation Thursday on the Amherst Remote Academy, a virtual option for all families who wish to keep their children at home.
"We're working hard to get to Sept. 9 to have in-person and remote learning," Arnold said.
While he isn't recommending a change from the plan, he did ask the board to convene a special called meeting Aug. 27, a few weeks before the planned start date, to review the latest COVID-19 data.
"It's important to monitor the trends," Arnold said, adding of the 95 cases between the two weeks the board previously met: "That's a quick rise."
The division has implemented child care for staff working in the schools, which will continue when the school year starts before and after school.
"It relieves a lot of their stress and anxieties," Arnold said of the service.
Board member Amanda Wright said she cannot imagine the heavy lifting teachers and administrators are going through to bring the return plan to fruition. "I think we can have struck a good balance," Wright said of on-campus and at-home learning.
"We've got an option for everybody," board member Christopher Terry said of the reopening plan. "It's well thought out."
School officials emphasized they are not looking to punish students with the mask mandate and will have conversations with them and parents about why the safety measure is important.
"I personally don't want to see a suspension on someone's record because of this," board member John Grieser said of the mask rule.
The board also stressed the community needs to help educators as much as they can in bringing the relaunch to fruition. Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said the school system will do all it can to care for the students while Arnold also reiterated to the public the need to keep social distancing practices in place as more groups of people are coming together again.
"The village has to come together and get these [COVID-19] numbers down," Liggon said.
