As Lynchburg colleges begin classes, health officials brace for campus outbreaks

As Lynchburg-area college students begin to settle into the fall semester, local health officials are bracing for the first coronavirus outbreaks to emerge from the region’s college campuses.

With the number of new coronavirus infections climbing in the region, it is likely only a matter of time before the virus spreads through dorm rooms and dining halls, according to Dr. Kerry Gately, director of the Central Virginia Health District.

“Anytime you change the population mix, move people around and bring them together from a lot of different areas, there are going to be cases,” Gately, who is leading the response to the pandemic in the Hill City and the surrounding counties, said.

In the last three weeks, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the district has doubled to more than 1,700, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In an interview, Gateley described the pandemic as “ongoing” and warned the actual number of active cases is likely higher than official counts.

“I know people want it to be over and they want to be able to think about something else but it's here and it's spreading,” he said. “We’re in this for the long haul.”