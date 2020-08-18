As Lynchburg colleges begin classes, health officials brace for campus outbreaks

As Lynchburg-area college students begin to settle into the fall semester, local health officials are bracing for the first coronavirus outbreaks to emerge from the region’s college campuses.
With the number of new coronavirus infections climbing in the region, it is likely only a matter of time before the virus spreads through dorm rooms and dining halls, according to Dr. Kerry Gately, director of the Central Virginia Health District.
“Anytime you change the population mix, move people around and bring them together from a lot of different areas, there are going to be cases,” Gately, who is leading the response to the pandemic in the Hill City and the surrounding counties, said.
In the last three weeks, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the district has doubled to more than 1,700, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In an interview, Gateley described the pandemic as “ongoing” and warned the actual number of active cases is likely higher than official counts.
“I know people want it to be over and they want to be able to think about something else but it's here and it's spreading,” he said. “We’re in this for the long haul.”
In a brief interview, Liberty spokesperson Scott Lamb acknowledged the university faces a relatively high chance of seeing the first positive test result among a student or staff member in the coming weeks.
But he argued that Liberty — by far the largest of the three Lynchburg-area colleges and universities to move forward with in-person classes this fall — is well positioned to isolate sick students and limit the spread of the virus on a campus of about 15,000 students.
“I don't think there's an institution of education that won't be finding cases in its midst,” Lamb said. “It's often the case that your battle plans are really well thought out. But then once the battle begins, you make modifications.”
About 8,000 students are expected to live in Liberty’s residence halls through the end of the fall semester, which concludes in mid-December. New students began moving into their dorms on Monday.
The dorms will operate at normal capacity, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized as the “highest-risk” approach.
In anticipation of the coming infections, Liberty has outfitted a vacant university-owned hotel located a few miles off campus to house quarantined students. They’ve also mandated social distancing and mask wearing in certain places on campus. Gyms will operate at 75% capacity and venue spaces will be capped at 1,000 people in accordance with current state restrictions.
In addition to the 8,000 on-campus students, about another 7,000 students will live in off campus apartments and houses. They will commute to campus to take classes, which are slated to begin Aug. 24.
Liberty is not requiring students to take a COVID-19 test before starting classes. Instead, the university will rely on mandatory daily self-administered health screenings through which students can verify they are symptom free.
“Liberty will follow applicable public health guidance on who should be tested for COVID-19 and when,” the school’s state-approved plan for in-person instruction and campus operations states. “Currently, such guidance does not recommend testing all college students and employees.”
Liberty will offer tests to any student or employee who requests one through the university’s health center, including asymptomatic individuals.
Students actively showing symptoms will be tested off-campus to prevent the virus from spreading to other students and campus health workers. Lamb declined to specify the total amount of tests available to the student body.
“We have the maximum capacity necessary for the maximum safety of our faculty, staff, students and the local community,” Lamb said. “We prefer not to quantify because we don't have to let every detail of what we do go into The News and Advance.”
Central Virginia Family Physicians, which operates Liberty’s health center, has recently purchased multiple rapid COVID-19 testing machines from the healthcare company Cepheid to be used at the campus clinic, according to CVFP President Dr. Thomas Eppes.
But the machines, which are about the size of a coffee maker and can return results for four tests in under an hour, have not yet been delivered due to an unexpected delay. Eppes said he was unsure when the machines would arrive.
CVPF is currently contracting with LabCorp, a commercial lab, to test the samples it collects. Eppes said LabCorp, which like other private labs has been plagued by steep backlogs, would likely be overwhelmed if each Liberty student requested a test at the same time.
Testing has wide implications for Liberty this fall. According to the school’s operations plan, if 5% of the total on-campus population — including students, staff and faculty — test positive for COVID-19, the school will suspend in-person instruction in favor of online education. If 15% become infected, Liberty will close the campus and dismiss students.
The plan also makes clear that Liberty will move to online classes if “local hospitalization care is within 10 days of reaching capacity.” But an official at Centra, which operates Lynchburg General Hospital, said the health system had no metric to predict capacity 10 days into the future.
Duncan Hughes, medical director of Centra’s Healthworks, said in an email that the health system is instead providing Liberty with a regular update on its current capacity and workload.
“...If Centra was approaching a point where we'd have no additional capacity to care for the local community without referring patients elsewhere, then that would be a trigger in their decision calculus,” Hughes said.
Centra officials said last week they’ve recently seen a plateau in local hospitalizations but are anticipating an increase in patients as colleges and K-12 schools open.
Last week LGH had 40 total COVID-19 patients: 30 of them in a designated unit, 10 in the ICU and six of those ICU patients on ventilators. As of Tuesday morning, there were 32 total patients: 20 of them in a designated unit, 12 in the ICU and seven of those ICU patients on ventilators.
Liberty’s operations plan for the fall states that university personnel will conduct contact tracing investigations “in concert” with health officials. Gateley, the local health director, said his office will need the added help to properly complete the investigations.
Among the steps Liberty intends to take to trace the path of sick or potentially exposed students, according to the plan, is to collect student ID card data. Individual swipes, the plan states, will be used “to identify specific parts of campus that were accessed and (sic) potentially exposed individuals, then generate electronic notification for appropriate recipients within the required timeframes.”
Across town, the University of Lynchburg is also beginning the fall semester with in-person instruction for the vast majority of its about 3,000 students. Like Liberty, students are not required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing but they must report any symptoms to the university and complete daily temperature checks.
Even before classes began last week, the university saw the first COVID-19 cases of the semester. On Aug. 8, University President Alison Morrison-Shetlar announced that two students living off campus tested positive for the virus. In her message posted on the school's website, she described the risk to campus as “minimal.”
Similarly, Sweet Briar College in Amherst County started classes last week with mostly in-person instruction for its about 300 students. Tests were not required to return to campus.
College President Meredith Woo has argued Sweet Briar is uniquely positioned to weather the still-raging pandemic. The private women’s college sits on a more than 3,000-acre campus in a largely rural area and boasts a low student-to-teacher ratio, she noted at the virtual meeting with local college presidents and city officials earlier this month.
Two days later on Aug. 6, Woo announced the first COVID-19 case among a member of the Sweet Briar’s “on-campus community.” As of Tuesday, the college has one active case on campus, according to the school’s website.
Meanwhile, Central Virginia Community College, Virginia University of Lynchburg and Randolph College have all begun the fall semester with remote-only education.
In the virtual meeting with city officials, Randolph President Bradley Bateman said the college chose to start fall classes online because it was not able to secure enough COVID-19 tests for its about 700 students.
Bateman cited a recent study by researchers at Harvard and Yale universities who concluded that coronavirus outbreaks on college campuses can be controlled if students are tested at least once every two days.
But Bateman said the school was unable to find a private contractor with enough capacity to test each student more than a dozen times a month and to provide results within a two-day time frame.
“For the safety of the Lynchburg community, we realized we needed to step away from opening campus this fall,” Bateman said. “We would only contribute to making the situation in Lynchburg worse, potentially.”
Rachael Mahoney and Damien Sordelett contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.