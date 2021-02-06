As some Lynchburg-area students see virtual-learning success, schools look at post-pandemic offerings

Pugh said the division hopes to be able to offer a virtual option to all students in the division, but, depending on funding and interest, the division may need to first pilot the academy for only high school grades or for middle and high school grades before expanding.

"Our intention is that it would be its own school within LCS and it would be staffed with teachers who are skilled at and want to continue to teach in a virtual-only environment," Pugh said.

Pugh said the option may appeal to families of students with health concerns, students who are currently being homeschooled, or students who are self-motivated and learn better at their own pace.

An estimated $1.1 million in CARES funds in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget is allocated to hire an administrator, administrative assistant, school counselor and technology support staff for the remote academy. Pugh said the task force is looking at the sustainability of a remote academy and, in terms of funding, the division would need to be able to fund those positions in the future when CARES Act funding is no longer available.

