Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s convocation Wednesday, talking to students about faith, heroes and following God's purpose for their lives.

The event marked Miyares' second visit to campus since October.

As Miyares began his speech, he looked into the crowd and said, “One of the things I want to talk to you all about, is what does it mean to answer God’s calling in your life?”

He went on to tell the story of how he ultimately decided to run for office.

Before he was elected attorney general in 2021, Miyares, a Republican, served in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 82nd District in the Virginia Beach area after being first elected in 2015 and reelected in 2017 and in 2019.

Some people came from Washington, D.C., to meet with him and said he should consider running for attorney general.

“I remember having a meeting in a conference room overlooking the ocean and I said, ‘You’re crazy,’” Miyares told the audience at LU.

He continued to hear from others he respected, and after speaking with his wife, Paige, he decided to go through with it.

“Each one of us has a rendezvous with destiny, to answer God’s calling even when it is difficult,” Miyares said.

In his talk Wednesday at LU, the attorney general went on to speak about history and heroes.

"We have this misnomer in our society of who our heroes are,” Miyares said.

“We think if you have a name in the back of the jersey or if you can memorize a movie script or read off a teleprompter or you’re a celebrity, you’re a hero. The real heroes are the quiet heroes, the ones that show up at unique moments.”

He shared the story of Barbara Johns, who was 16 when she led a student walkout in 1951 in Farmville to protest segregation, which contributed to the case that culminated in the landmark Supreme Court ruling Brown v. Board of Education.

The event is known as the Moton School Strike, and Johns' high school, Moton High, now operates as a museum.

“That is what true bravery and courage looks like, when a quiet hero has the strength of a thousand,” Miyares said.

He also told students never to adhere the messages of the world that tell them to choose fame over substance or money over faith.

He said there are “so many voices on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and the internet begging us to go down a road that actually ends in a dead end.”

“The reality is it’s not fame that should be the anchor of your life; it should be your faith, your family and also your friends,” Miyares said.

Kristina Smith, a sophomore studying strategic communications and journalism, said she “absolutely loved” what the attorney general spoke about.

Smith said it was very personal to hear another story of “successful immigration” as she was adopted from Russia. Miyares is Cuban-American; his mother fled the country in 1965, and he was born in North Carolina.

“I just think the overall message was so inspiring, so important and so prominent in today’s society, so I really enjoyed it,” Smith said.

Sarah Rogers, a sophomore studying government with a concentration in politics and policy, called Miyares' speech a “very inspirational message on how America is exceptional and how we as Christians need to be able to go into blind obedience to the Lord’s plans.”

“I think that his message not only speaks to my heart because I love government ... but also people sitting around me who are not government majors and who really need to understand that we need to be champions for Christ, but also know that the country we live in is something to be preserved,” Rogers said.

Miyares said in an interview after his speech that everyone who is a college student is trying to determine what their purpose is.

He said this was the reason for this direction of the speech and also the reason he told the story of Johns.

Miyares said he hopes the students understand three things: don’t be afraid to answer God’s call, understand the blessing of being in the United States; and most importantly, have a sense of gratitude.

“You have to be willing to answer the call even if it means taking it to places that are uncomfortable, and doing big things even if you don’t feel like you are the right person to do it,” Miyares said.