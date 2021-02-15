Award-winning CVCC professor reflects on a year of remote learning

For Julie Piercy, the classroom is like a second home.

The longtime Central Virginia Community College psychology professor relishes the time she spends with her students.

But for much of the past year, the veteran teacher has largely been confined to her home office as the coronavirus has swept across the globe. The pandemic has upended much of her routine, forcing her to abandon the classroom setting for virtual learning.

The transition has been a challenge, she said, but after nearly a year of virtual learning, things have become a bit more familiar. Piercy said she mostly fears that scores of students without high-speed access to the internet are being left behind.

“As an educator, I'm concerned about who's fallen through the cracks this year,” she said in a recent interview. “I’m concerned some students don't have the infrastructure or the inclination to learn in the online environment. I worry about who might have missed out.”

At the same time, some students have benefited from the shift to online learning. Virtual education allows students to attend lectures while still taking care of family members. For example, Piercy said, during one of her recent online classes a student participated while caring for a baby.