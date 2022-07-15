Bedford considers redistricting to address crowded schools in Forest

In a bid to address crowding at two elementary schools in the Forest zone, the Bedford County School Board discussed a plan that would adjust zone boundaries, transferring some students to different schools.

Capacity strain has become an issue at New London Academy and Forest Elementary schools — two schools which serve an area of the county that has experienced explosive growth in housing development in recent years.

The plan, presented to the school board Thursday night, would make better use of existing capacity at other schools by adjusting some boundaries, meaning some students would change schools.

The proposed course of action is a multi-pronged plan, which BCPS staff presented to Bedford County school board members for consideration before fine-tuning and receiving community feedback on it in the coming weeks.

School zone redistricting has been discussed for some time now, according to school board chair and District 1 representative Susan Kirby. To keep up with area population growth, the process is a periodic one.

Under the plan, developed by the BCPS school board facilities committee and division staff, some students would be transferred to Otter River and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools to relieve overcrowding, and exploring potential development near Forest Elementary School and New London Academy to expand the facilities. Much of this would be accomplished by adjusting school zone boundaries, and would send some students to different county schools as a result.

The Forest Elementary School and New London Academy zones would be decreased under this plan. New London Academy is presently at 103% capacity, according to BCPS data, and Forest Elementary is at 92% capacity.

Staff recommended closing Boonsboro and Forest elementary schools to non-residents and zone transfer students, as Boonsboro Elementary is at 88% capacity.

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School is currently at 77% capacity, and Otter River Elementary School is at 67%. Both schools have some room for a few additional students who will transfer, the staff presentation indicated.

The plan would affect less than 5% of the students in the Forest zone, according to the study. Altogether, about 165 BCPS students — about 2% of the total student population — would be redistricted.

Staff said there could be an opportunity, on a zone transfer, for elementary students currently enrolled in these most crowded elementary schools to remain in that school through all the grade levels offered before transferring to their respective designated re-zoning. A grandfathering option might also be made available for parents and guardians who provide their children with transportation to a Forest-zoned elementary school.

The school system’s redistricting documentation, with suggested boundary adjustments, outlines the following recommendations.

Students from the New London Academy zone residing west of Owen Drive and south of U.S. 460, and in the Goode Road and tributaries area, would be sent to Otter River Elementary School. The New London Academy zone boundary would be moved back along Thomas Jefferson Road to send students on Millspring Lane, Kingston Drive, and Smoketree Drive to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

The Forest Elementary School zone boundary in the Forest Lakes area would be moved west. As a result, all students in Forest Lakes and Lake Vista would attend Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Outer boundaries of this zone would send still other students to Big Island, and Otter River elementary schools.

Bedford Elementary School and Bedford Primary School would also have new students added from adjusted zones.

Students and parents who request to attend an out-of-zone school would be responsible for their own transportation under current policy, according to school division documentation.

The board discussed the possibility of holding a series of community meetings, as well as requisite public hearings, about the redistricting plan and process to get feedback from community members and parents.

District 5 representative Georgia Hairston said parent feedback and dialogue was important, and she encouraged hosting informational open houses and other conversations to address any questions and concerns.

District 3 representative Dwayne Nelms said he thought one concern that may likely arise is transportation. Whether due to high fuel prices, or impacts to parent and guardians’ work schedules, those who would be responsible for transporting their student to a school in another zone would be affected most.

Interim district 7 representative Christopher Daniels concurred on the transportation matter and added he approved of offering the student grandfathering option in Forest zone elementary schools.

Kirby said she felt the proposed redistricting plan did not “go deep enough,” due to Forest’s rapid growth rate. She said the board might face this same thing within just a few years. Nonetheless, the board reached a consensus to move forward with the proposal and start disseminating information to the community.

The proposed changes, at the earliest, are projected to go into effect during the 2023-2024 school year.

The school board is not expected to take action on the redistricting proposal for months.

The full documentation, as well as a forthcoming interactive boundary adjustment map, can be found through BCPS’s BoardDocs website by going online to bedford.sharpschool.net, clicking "BoardDocs" under the "School Board" menu item and viewing the agenda of Thursday's meeting.