Bedford County helping pioneer IDS model for student behavior, mental health

BEDFORD — A new approach to addressing student behavioral and mental health needs is meeting with success in Bedford County Public Schools.

Bedford County schools implemented the intervention design specialist — IDS — model in 2019. The adoption of this model was part of a strategic planning vision spearheaded by Beth Robertson, director of student support services.

Tremendous support for the initiative came from senior administrators and staff within the division, helping launch the collaborative effort, according to Robertson.

The IDS model is designed to be preventative and proactive rather than reactive and punitive, Robertson explained. Intervention and support can help students avoid escalation of behaviors that might result in stronger discipline, such as suspension.

Helping students learn healthy coping mechanisms and self-regulation skills are major components of the intervention work. IDS combines behavioral and mental health care with academic support and focuses heavily on students with higher levels of discipline referrals.

“When we are seeing kids that might be moving in the path of chronic but low level discipline concerns that could place them at risk, we want to target them with increased services,” Robertson said. “Both needs [academic support and mental health] are really rooted in a child who needs targeted intervention. Not just consequences.”

Consisting of the IDS specialists, school counselors and other mental health providers, classroom teachers, principals, and other school staff, the team works together in a collaborative approach with the common goal of helping students succeed in both life and academics. The result is an integrated program that operates both within the classroom and in separate IDS-designated locations on campuses.

At Staunton River Middle School, the IDS room is a quiet space with the warm glow of string lights. Relaxing ambient music plays in the background, and there is even an exercise room attached where students can work out. IDS providers are present to offer counseling and a listening ear as they work with the students receiving intervention treatment.

There is no special certification or licensure to become an IDS provider, but the staff functioning in those roles bring relevant experience. Within BCPS, the IDS workers usually come from professional backgrounds in mental health care and/or psychology, have counseling experience, and/or experience in the classroom or other education-focused roles.

What started off as just two IDS providers grew within a few years to 18 IDS workers division-wide, with two specialists in each of the county's seven school zones.

Only a handful of school divisions in Virginia currently follow IDS models, according to Robertson. The program has been so successful other school divisions across the commonwealth have contacted Bedford County schools to inquire about it.

IDS workers help address student mental health and physical needs and meet children and teens where they are. The program offers a structured, safe, consistent environment for students who go there, and works to identify and address root causes of behavioral, mental, and academic challenges rather than merely labeling a student “troubled” and not properly meeting their underlying needs.

IDS providers do not replace school counselors, Robertson emphasized. Rather, IDS is an extension of those counseling services.

One of the perks of the IDS model is its structural flexibility, Robertson said.

Whether students need an alternative learning environment such as homeschool or the designated IDS room on a school campus, or have a hybrid schedule spending part of their days in normal classroom settings, and part of the day in an alternative setting, or even if they just need a few minutes’ break some days to regroup and decompress, they can find a safe space and accommodation in IDS, Robertson said.

“Our goal is for students to gradually transition out to be more successful in the classroom setting,” Robertson said.

Mental and behavioral health can influence a student’s classroom performance and social interactions. If a student appears to be struggling or at risk of suspension, a principal or teacher can submit a request for an IDS worker to come observe a student who might need extra support. Last year, 34 requests were made, and 15 assignments were given, according to Jennifer Foust, a school psychologist and the IDS coordinator for BCPS’s elementary level.

Being able to devote full, one-on-one attention to a student exhibiting need for intensive support is part of what makes the IDS model successful, according to IDS providers Amanda Walthall and Barbara Hoer at Staunton River Middle School. Each IDS specialist works with one student at a time, allowing for concentrated efforts and attention. Usually, they each have between three to five cases per school year.

After observation in the classroom to identify behaviors and needs, IDS workers develop tailored plans and goals specific to each student. Every nine weeks, give or take, the team evaluates the student and their situation to see how things are going, and adjust the plan as needed to continue helping students integrate successfully into a regular school environment.

“We go period by period,” Hoer said. “‘Where's your struggle? What do you need help with? When do you need a break? When do you need to come in [the IDS room] and work here?’ And then we set up their goals, and then we set up a plan with the teachers as to when they're going to utilize them. And when they're meeting their goals, then we start reducing the amount of breaks, the amount of time that they spend there, and they’re kind of just like a little bird; just kind of take off.”

A “push-in” model brings general education teachers into the IDS space, where they work with students to help them keep up with their academics and provide tutoring and mentoring, Robertson said.

“If the teacher is requesting to have a better understanding about a student, they can request one of our providers come in and observe and give them strategies,” Robertson said. “But for the students who may need to work out of their learning space short term, just for stability, we also have teachers that push into the program for part of their duty periods. We still have teachers delivering instruction, even if it is in that alternative learning space.”

Matt Doss has taught at SRMS for six years and participates with IDS. He spends fifth period almost every day in the IDS room. Building relationships with students is one of the highlights for Doss, and he has noticed significant improvement in classroom environments and individual student success since IDS was implemented.

“Some of the kids that utilize that service... beforehand, it would almost be like a shutdown mode in the classroom, where there’s just refusal to do anything. But now, they have this space that they can go to kind of settle down, recharge, regroup, come back and focus a little bit better,” Doss said. “I think it’s a big change in that aspect, from kids just kind of shutting down and not wanting to do anything, and kind of becoming reclusive, to being more open to focusing and things like that.”

IDS also provides an extra layer of support for general education teachers. Doss and SRMS principal Jessica Geyer said it boosts teacher confidence, and makes educators feel like they can give their students the help they need. Teachers have so many students during any given day that it is all but impossible to manage a full classroom and simultaneously devote undivided attention to one individual, despite how much they might need it.

Cultivating and maintaining relationships between the IDS support network and students is paramount to the program’s success, according to Robertson. If students are having a rough day, whatever the cause may be, they are welcome to place themselves with IDS providers in an alternative environment.

In high school, students tend to need help most for anxiety and depression the most, according to Jennifer Kline, assistant principal of JFHS, and IDS provider Michelle Mandell. Ninth-graders might wrestle with anxiety as they transition from middle to high school, said Jennifer Kline, assistant principal of Jefferson Forest High School. Seniors might face anxiety over graduation, and their next steps in life as they also prepare for a transition. Sometimes, it might be substance use disorder or dependency. Whatever a student’s need, IDS is there to support them and work through it together.

The IDS model has cut the drop-out rate at JFHS in half, according to Kline and Robertson’s data.

Although she did not condemn more traditional models of addressing student behavioral and mental health issues in school systems, Robertson observed they were not without flaws. Those approaches tended to be more reactive and penalizing than supportive and preventative. With better knowledge and understanding of behavioral and mental health continually emerging, she recognized ways to improve and adjust approaches to meeting the needs of students.

Teachers, students, and parents alike have provided consistently positive feedback about the IDS model, according to surveys and data collected by the school division.

Parents might feel helpless at times when it comes to addressing their child’s mental health needs. Whether not knowing what resources are available and how to connect with them, or being uncertain how to identify the root of struggles their child is facing, the IDS support network can help facilitate connections to additional resources both within and outside of the school environment.

Comparing the first year of the program — the 2018-19 school year — with the 2021-22 school year so far, disciplinary hearings and alternative schooling placements have been reduced by 50%, Robertson said. The numbers are proof that intervention and prevention methods are working.

“The work we put in is time well spent, because that’s a student whose life will be impacted. And that’s an honor, to be able to be involved in that. That’s an exciting thing to be a part of,” Foust said.