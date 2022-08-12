Bedford County parents weigh in on redistricting proposal

At Thursday's Bedford County School Board meeting, parents weighed in on the division’s proposed redistricting plan meant to reduce overcrowding in Forest zone elementary schools.

Under the proposed redistricting and boundary adjustment plan, some elementary students in the Forest zone would be moved to Otter River, Big Island, Thomas Jefferson, and Bedford elementary schools, which currently can take on higher student capacities.

The proposed plan would affect less than 5% of the students in the Forest zone, according to the division’s study. Altogether, about 165 BCPS students — about 2% of the total student population — would be redistricted.

The proposal has drawn mixed opinions from families who would be affected by zone boundary adjustments. While some said the redistricting was much needed to ease overcrowding in the ever-growing Forest zone, others raised concerns.

The primary issues centered around transportation and the desire not to uproot students already settled in their Forest zone elementary schools.

Most parents agreed adjustment is needed to address overcrowding, but some suggested alternative considerations they believe might result in less disruption.

Transportation issues included the added mileage to school commutes, which would subsequently affect parent and guardian work schedules. For many parents, having a commute to school of just three to five miles is significantly better than the 18 to 20 miles they might have to travel if their students were moved to another school zone.

Some families moved to the Forest area specifically so their children could attend Forest schools.

Steven Hill, the parent of a New London Academy first grader and alumnus of New London himself, said he and his wife moved to the area largely so their children could attend the same school they did.

Hill acknowledged the overcrowding issue and that it needed to be addressed. He suggested perhaps a better option would be the construction of more classroom space at New London Academy, expanding the facility to accommodate more students.

“New London’s going to continue to grow,” Hill said. “I think the big value in this would be adding additional classroom space to New London Academy. It’s a cornerstone of our community, and I think it deserves a chance to service the families that choose to build or buy a home in the New London district.”

Hill added his observation that the Goode area, in the Otter River school district where some Forest zone students might move to, is also growing in its own right. While the locality tends to have more single-family residential homes being constructed rather than high-density apartment complexes, Hill, who works in residential development, said these single-family homes can house more children and thus increase student capacity in the Otter River school zone. He said this could potentially result in the Otter River zone growing too large.

“Seeing that natural growth in the Otter River school zone had me concerned that, if this is proposed and we have to move schools, who’s to say in a few years we won’t be having the same conversation, moving to another school?” Hill said.

Parents also are concerned about uprooting young students from their elementary schools and moving them to a brand-new one.

Erin Ferrell said her foster children, who are enrolled in an affected school, have already “moved around a lot” in their lives, and she worried about the potential effects of further disruption. She asked if the board could consider a grandfathering option for students already enrolled in New London Academy and the other Forest zone elementary schools, even if these elementary schools become closed to new enrollment.

A petition against redistricting was posted online a couple of weeks ago. Titled “New London Academy Families Against Proposed Redistricting,” the petition created by Hill had garnered 55 supporters as of Friday.

Some of those who signed the online petition included comments sharing their concerns, which primarily centered on transportation, the fact that many families moved to New London so their children could attend specific schools, and uprooting students from their network of educators and friends.

The school board took no action and had no discussion on the proposed redistricting Thursday. The process will be continue for a while.

Two community open houses/informational sessions will be held next week for anyone who wants to speak with school board members and division staff to ask questions and get more information. Each informational session will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The open houses will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Jefferson Forest High School and Thursday, Aug. 18, at Otter River Elementary School.