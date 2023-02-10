BEDFORD — The Bedford County School Board and the division’s facilities committee are revisiting the schools’ capital improvement plan to address pressing issues with the canopies and accompanying drainage systems at Liberty and Staunton River High Schools.

A project to either repair, reconfigure, or replace canopy structures on the high schools' campuses was originally scheduled for fiscal year 2029, according to the schools' capital improvement plan. However, the project is planned to get moved up to 2024, or as soon as possible, partly in response to repeated concerns raise by parents and community members. The division would then reconfigure the 10-year CIP schedule and priorities.

Problems with the canopy structures include mold and mildew in the awnings; leaky, failing canopy structures; and inadequate drainage systems, all of which have raised concerns for health and safety among parents and community members.

The division’s facilities committee recently revisited a feasibility study done by Dominion Seven Architects on the canopy systems and accompanying drainage systems about a year ago.

“The sub-par performing structures do not provide students protection from the elements,” the study said. “The source of most, if not all, of the problems is lack of proper water mitigation. The canopies leak; edges overflow due to ponding water and lack of drainage; paint is delaminating because moisture [is] absorbed then trapped in the concrete; mold and mildew is an ongoing problem.”

The study led to three options for addressing the issues: the first would be to “recover” the existing infrastructure, essentially giving the awnings and framework good cleanings, installing a new membrane covering over the top of it, and re-use current drains.

The second was “reconfiguration,” which would entail installing a new drainage system designed to be more effective and mitigate water damage and leaking issues.

The third would be to tear down the existing canopy systems, which have been in place since the schools were built in the 1960s, and rebuild them. This would give a modern, refreshed look to campus in addition to solving the failures and shortcomings of the current structures, and would be designed with good drainage systems, the study said. New construction is expected to last 50 years, according to the study.

When the study on the canopy systems were done about a year ago, cost estimates at the time were also figured. Randy Hagler, BCPS chief financial officer, said these estimates were not official quotes, however: the project has not gone out to bid.

The first option was estimated to carry about a $1 million price tag per school, the second was estimated to cost about $1.5 million, and the third option was estimated to cost at least $3 million.

None of the cost estimates in this study reflect recent inflation.

None of the parents and community members who spoke during the public comment period of Thursday’s regular school board meeting were in favor of option one, recovering the existing canopy structures.

While the first option was identified as the least expensive solution up front, the study also said it “may not be 100% effective” and also maintained “outdated aesthetics.”

“I’m shocked that our school board would even consider Option 1. We are in a band-aid state of mind, which needs to change,” said county resident Jenny Clark. “We should be making choices that will last the test of time, and now is the time to get started. We need awnings that are not only effective, but clean, easy to maintain, and provide a pathway for students to most easily travel.”

Alicia Wood, a Liberty High School alumnus and parent of a current LHS freshman, said the cost of doing inadequate work was greater than the dollar amount it would take to solve the infrastructure problems.

“We are past the point where the cost of inaction or insufficient action outweighs the cost of action,” Wood said. “Please consider the cost of doing insufficient work twice, compared to completing a necessary job once.”

Most speakers were in favor of replacing the canopy systems altogether, and urged the board to do so.

“If we don’t do anything to permanently fix this problem, we’re just not getting anywhere, and throwing money down the drains,” said Lee Ann Eagler, an LHS alumnus.

While multiple board members agreed they would like to see these moldy, leaking, outdated structures replaced, not only giving the campuses an aesthetic improvement but also improving drainage, health, and safety, they also said the feasibility of this undertaking ultimately comes down to money.

“There’s no question that Liberty High School is in need of those coverings to be demolished, and they need new construction there,” said Georgia Hairston, District 5 representative and facilities committee liaison. “I personally, as a facility committee member, would like us to go back to the table and would like for the board to certainly look at other ways in which we could possibly fund this completely. Let’s put some new coverings there at both Staunton River High School and Liberty High School. Again, I know that’s going to mean dollars, and we may have to have to cut back, but I think we need to look and see what we can do here.”

District 3 representative Dwayne Nelms suggested getting a new study done on the canopy systems to reflect updated cost estimates and identify the best options to achieve replacement of the structures.

BCPS Superintendent Marc Bergin said funds would have to be sought through federal, state, and local government channels, plus any other revenues that could be obtained. Although all avenues for more money will be pursued, he and Hagler acknowledged there was no guarantee the needed amount could be brought in for new construction of the canopy and drainage systems at these two high schools.

Hagler added there are other many other projects, including HVAC replacement schedules, and sidewalk and lighting replacements, to be considered in the division’s CIP.

Kirby asked for a joint work session between the school board and the facilities committee be scheduled so the canopy system project can be discussed in greater detail.

“My family has been involved with Liberty High School at some point in time almost since its inception… and we are tired of settling for second-best,” she said.

Hairston and District 1 representative Susan Mele encouraged parents and community members to attend Bedford County Board of Supervisors meetings to share their concerns, and ask for local funding to support construction of new canopy and drainage systems.

The full analysis of canopy structures is available on Bedford County Public Schools’s BoardDocs website, available at bedford.sharpschool.net under the "School Board" menu.