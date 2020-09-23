Bedford County Public School Board prioritizes capital improvement projects

Replacement of the HVAC system at Big Island Elementary School, $600,000; Replacement of the HVAC system at Forest Elementary School, $800,000; Duct cleaning at all schools, $810,000; Additional air filters, $250,000; Replacing 20 to 30-year-old carpet with vinyl tile at various schools, $450,000;

Mac Duis, the schools' chief operations officer, said the board of supervisors seemed "most enthusiastic" about funding the replacements of the additional HVAC systems.

"The group did not give an indication that they gave particular support to any other items," Duis said. "I think they understood them and thought that they were important to do if we were able, but they were particularly looking at the capital projects."

Troy Doss, supervisor of maintenance in the division, said HVACs at Big Island and Forest elementary schools are roughly the same age, but Big Island's should take priority. Doss added that while other schools in the division need various maintenance work, these projects are most important.

While maintenance staff indicated the division's priorities, board member Georgia Hairston said she felt HVAC system replacement at Boonsboro Elementary School and other schools in the division should take priority.