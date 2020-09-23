Bedford County Public School Board prioritizes capital improvement projects

In the hope that it might receive additional federal aid from the county, the Bedford County School Board on Tuesday created a list of priorities to show supervisors how the division would spend the money.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors allocated $1.5 million from its first round of CARES Act funds to the school division. At its meeting last week, the board of supervisors designated an additional $1.5 million from its second round of CARES Act funds to the division. The school division anticipates it will receive more federal relief money to help officials offset coronavirus-related expenses in the coming months.
In a special-called meeting Tuesday, the school board voted to approve using the second round of funding to replace the HVAC systems in Huddleston and Moneta elementary schools.
"I'm most appreciative of the supervisors for prioritizing these two projects," board member Jason Johnson said. "They're much needed and they've been on our CIP for a while."
A third round of funds could be coming to the schools from the county, so school staff presented board members with a list Tuesday, in order of importance, of other eligible projects and anticipated costs that could be completed if the county gives additional CARES Act money to the schools.
In order of priority, staff presented its top five capital improvement projects and their estimated cost:
- Replacement of the HVAC system at Big Island Elementary School, $600,000;
- Replacement of the HVAC system at Forest Elementary School, $800,000;
- Duct cleaning at all schools, $810,000;
- Additional air filters, $250,000;
- Replacing 20 to 30-year-old carpet with vinyl tile at various schools, $450,000;
Mac Duis, the schools' chief operations officer, said the board of supervisors seemed "most enthusiastic" about funding the replacements of the additional HVAC systems.
"The group did not give an indication that they gave particular support to any other items," Duis said. "I think they understood them and thought that they were important to do if we were able, but they were particularly looking at the capital projects."
Troy Doss, supervisor of maintenance in the division, said HVACs at Big Island and Forest elementary schools are roughly the same age, but Big Island's should take priority. Doss added that while other schools in the division need various maintenance work, these projects are most important.
While maintenance staff indicated the division's priorities, board member Georgia Hairston said she felt HVAC system replacement at Boonsboro Elementary School and other schools in the division should take priority.
"I think it goes without saying that so many of our schools are in grave need for new HVAC systems," Hairston said. "...I personally think that our focus should be on replacing HVAC systems at other schools."
Duis said the carpets at some of the division's schools are 30 years old and in need of replacing. Vinyl tile floors are more sanitary and easier to clean, Duis said.
After an hour-long discussion, the board voted 7-0 in favor of presenting the replacement of the HVACs at Big Island and Forest elementary schools and carpet replacement at various schools in the division as the priorities. In order to meet the December 2020 deadline for spending CARES Act fund, work on these projects must begin soon, Duis said.
This list will be presented to the board of supervisors. The next board of supervisors meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 28. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 8.
