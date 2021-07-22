Bedford County Public Schools adjusts school start times to address bus driver shortage

Bedford County Public Schools announced Wednesday it is adjusting its school day for the upcoming school year.

Officials said the adjustment — slightly shifting the start and end times for the instructional day — will help make bus routes more efficient and lessen the impact of the division's current bus driver shortage.

For the 2021-22 school year, which is currently slated to begin Wednesday, Aug. 11, elementary instructional hours will be from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., ten minutes earlier than last year. Instructional hours at the division's secondary schools will be from 8:55 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

More details regarding specific drop-off and pick-up instructions for each school are forthcoming, Wednesday's announcement said.

