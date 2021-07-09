Bedford County Public Schools announces 17 new administrators

Johnay Lee was named principal of Moneta Elementary School. Lee is a graduate of Liberty High School and has 24 years of experience in education. She previously served as a special education administrator and assistant principal in Roanoke City Public Schools.

Montvale Elementary School is also getting a new principal, Kevin Spaulding, who most recently served as principal of Moneta Elementary School.

Lisa Wilson was named assistant principal of Goodview Elementary School. Wilson has spent her 27-year career in education in Bedford County and most recently served as the assistant program administrator of Bedford Connects Remote Learning.

Twanna Hancock was named assistant principal at Jefferson Forest High School. Hancock most recently served as the lead teacher for instruction at the school.

Sarah Yost was named assistant principal of Liberty Middle School. Yost has been in education for 21 years and most recently served as the instructional technology coach at Liberty High School.

Christine Moxley was named assistant principal at Staunton River High School. Moxley worked in higher education before coming to Bedford County Public Schools five years ago. Most recently she served as the lead teacher at Forest Middle School.

"I'm just so pleased with all these new administrators and appreciate the board's support of our recommendations for these fabulous administrators," Bergin said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.