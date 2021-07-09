Bedford County Public Schools announces 17 new administrators

BEDFORD — Over the past few weeks, 17 new administrators have been assigned in Bedford County Public Schools.
Marc Bergin, superintendent of the division, recognized those individuals at Thursday night's school board meeting.
Lee Ann Calvert was named the division's executive director of human resources and talent development. Calvert has been with the division since 2001, Bergin said, and spent the last two years as the director of recruitment and retention.
Josh Cornett has been named the division's executive director of school administration. Cornett previously served as principal of Staunton River High School.
Shawn Trosper was named director of secondary education and career and technical education for the division. Trosper most recently served as principal of Liberty High School.
At the June school board meeting, Bergin presented a new organizational plan that added supervisory positions for each core subject area. Audrey Bowyer was named supervisor of mathematics for the division. Bowyer has spent 17 years in education and most recently served as the administrator of Bedford Connects Remote Learning.
Crystal DeLong was named supervisor of history, fine arts and world languages. DeLong has spent 23 years in education and most recently served as a history teacher at Liberty High School.
Allison Kapler was named supervisor of science and computer science. Kapler most recently served in Lynchburg City Schools as an instructional technology resource teacher.
Carmen Johnson was named supervisor of pre-referral and compliance. Johnson most recently served as a special education teacher at Forest Elementary School.
Jean Marie Johnston was named supervisor of federal grants. A Jefferson Forest High School graduate, Johnston has most recently served as principal of Liberty Middle School.
Bergin announced five new principal assignments Thursday.
Justin Tucker was named principal of Liberty High School. Tucker previously served in administration at Staunton River Middle School since 2016.
Darcy Parker was named principal of Staunton River High School. Parker joins the division from Virginia Beach City Public Schools, where she most recently served as an assistant principal.
Jessica Geyer will serve as the principal of Staunton River Middle School. Geyer has served as an assistant principal there for the past three years.
Johnay Lee was named principal of Moneta Elementary School. Lee is a graduate of Liberty High School and has 24 years of experience in education. She previously served as a special education administrator and assistant principal in Roanoke City Public Schools.
Montvale Elementary School is also getting a new principal, Kevin Spaulding, who most recently served as principal of Moneta Elementary School.
Lisa Wilson was named assistant principal of Goodview Elementary School. Wilson has spent her 27-year career in education in Bedford County and most recently served as the assistant program administrator of Bedford Connects Remote Learning.
Twanna Hancock was named assistant principal at Jefferson Forest High School. Hancock most recently served as the lead teacher for instruction at the school.
Sarah Yost was named assistant principal of Liberty Middle School. Yost has been in education for 21 years and most recently served as the instructional technology coach at Liberty High School.
Christine Moxley was named assistant principal at Staunton River High School. Moxley worked in higher education before coming to Bedford County Public Schools five years ago. Most recently she served as the lead teacher at Forest Middle School.
"I'm just so pleased with all these new administrators and appreciate the board's support of our recommendations for these fabulous administrators," Bergin said.