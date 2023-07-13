Ahead of the fall, Bedford County Public Schools is inviting community members and partners to help gather school supplies for students in need.

On Friday, Aug. 4 from noon to 6 p.m., the division will be at Bedford Walmart for the “Pack the Bus” event, and it is encouraging the community to come out and support the cause.

BCPS is collaborating with the Bedford County Department of Social Services and Bedford Walmart, in search of supplies such as notebooks, notebook paper, binders, folders and more.

“Students being prepared for the start of a school year enhances the school experience, which is a primary focus of BCPS and without our community and partners this would not be possible,” the division said in a release.

Organizations can support the initiative by implementing a donation box at their sites, through a monetary donation or can help on the day of the event.

Families in need can pick up a form from the Bedford County Department of Social Services or call the department for assistance; and individuals interested in donating or additional information can reach out to Coordinator of Communications and Community Engagement at Bedford County Schools Kristen Borak, the division said in a release.