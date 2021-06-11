Bedford County Public Schools doubles length of summer school program

Bedford County Public Schools' summer school program will run twice as many weeks and twice as many hours per day compared to years past, officials said Thursday.

The 1,238 students attending summer school for remediation or credit recovery will be in summer school for more than six hours per day for six weeks, as opposed to three weeks in past summers, according to Gennifer Miller, director of childhood learning for the division.

Bedford County Public Schools, like other school divisions in the Lynchburg area, saw an increase in the number of students who needed to attend summer school following the unusual school year. During the 2019 summer, just more than 700 students attended summer school opportunities.

“We’re just aggressively – as we should – helping students who have unfinished learning by just giving them time this summer,” Marc Bergin, superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools, said at Thursday’s school board meeting.

The division's summer school program began Monday and will run through July 15.

