Bedford County Public Schools exploring three graduation options

All three options allow the event to be live streamed, Francis said.

Francis said the division removed indoor ceremonies from consideration because, based on the current guidance and seating capacities, not all students would be able to have guests attend. Francis said the division discussed live streaming an indoor ceremony with no guests in attendance, but worried it would not feel "like a real graduation" unless each graduate at least got to have two guests attend.

"We need to... give these families an opportunity for as many tickets as we humanly can," board member Martin Leamy said.

If Northam were to loosen restrictions before May 29, Francis said staff would need at least 10 days' notice to readjust plans and distribute more tickets, regardless of venue.

Board chairman Jason Johnson thanked Francis and the division staff for their work on these plans.

"It's kind of like trying to nail Jell-O to the wall considering that the executive order gets amended like every other week," Johnson said. "There are a lot of moving parts here that most of us don't really realize or understand."

A final decision regarding graduation venue, date, times and ticket allotment will be made by April 16, Francis said.

Campbell County Public Schools officials said this week they are currently planning graduation ceremonies and will update families soon. Lynchburg City Schools, Amherst County Public Schools and Nelson County Public Schools have not released new information regarding 2021 graduation ceremonies since the governor released his most recent guidance for these events last month.

