Bedford County Public Schools looks to dismantle suspension center, continue behavioral supports at base schools

During the last school year, administrators in the division and at its three high schools began to explore and expand the schools' alternatives-to-suspension programs. These programs exist to address student behavioral and mental health needs without taking them out of the school environment.

Karen Woodford, chief learning officer for Bedford County Public Schools, said the division has been working since 2014 to refine its approach to support students academically and behaviorally. Woodford and her team presented the board with a report on mental health services and an alternative education plan Thursday night, recommending that Alternative Education Center staff be moved to base schools to continue providing services there.

"It is important to point out that our Alternative Education Center's administration, teachers and staff have provided excellent support and learning opportunities for many students throughout their time as a center, and this is no reflection of any concerns there," Woodford said. "This shift in support is based on recent research and the desire to keep students attached to their community school."

Woodford said keeping students connected to their base schools is the best way to reduce discipline issues and keep at-risk students in school.