Bedford County Public Schools names 2021 Teacher of the Year

Bedford County Public Schools named Liberty High School English teacher Matthew Uselton as its 2021 Teacher of the Year on Friday.

According to a post on the division's Facebook page, Uselton has been teaching for 18 years and has been with Bedford County Public Schools for eight.

"Matthew is a coach, mentor and collaborator who is always seen as a positive light, but especially during the challenges of the past year. He has strong problem-solving and leadership abilities, peer relationships, and is always willing to assume responsibility when there is a need or concern," the Facebook post reads.

Twenty-one teachers were selected as school representatives for teacher of the year, and three were named finalists for the division title: Uselton, Staunton River High School theater teacher Sherri Given and Jefferson Forest High School math teacher Brian Miller.

