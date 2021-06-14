Bedford County Public Schools names new administrators

Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Marc Bergin on Thursday announced five new administrators who are filling principal positions in its schools.

Donnie Norman was named the new principal of Forest Middle School. Norman most recently served as an assistant principal at Jefferson Forest High School.

Scott Graham — who most recently served as principal of Bedford Elementary School — was named the new principal of Liberty Middle School.

Filling the principal position at Bedford Elementary School is Marti Bradt, who is joining Bedford County Public Schools from Tye River Elementary School in Nelson County.

Jonathan DeMaio was named principal of Boonsboro Elementary School. DeMaio served as assistant principal of Goodview Elementary School from 2017 to 2020, and served at Staunton River Middle School for the 2020-21 school year.

Krista Moore was named the next principal of Otter River Elementary School. Moore has spent the past 10 years as principal of Montvale Elementary School.

Bergin said the division is working to fill the principal vacancy at Montvale Elementary School.

