Bedford County Public Schools projects positive operating balance by year's end

Bedford County Public Schools are projected to finish out this year with a positive operating budget balance, according to a second-quarter financial analysis recently presented to the school board.

Operating expenses are projected to come in at $773,772 under budget, said Randy Hagler, chief financial officer of BCPS. Operating revenues are projected to come in at about $1.2 million more than budgeted.

“We look in very good financial shape this year,” Hagler said.

Unless the currently robust Virginia sales tax unexpectedly falls off “dramatically” over the rest of this year, which is a major source of revenue used to fund public schools in the commonwealth, Hagler anticipated ending with a positive operating budget balance.

One future need identified by the division’s facilities committee falls under the nutrition budget. The division must spend down the nutrition fund balance to around $1.2 million from currently more than $3 million, according to Hagler.

The supervisor of nutrition indicated a need to replace outdated appliances, other kitchen equipment, and even things like cutlery. This need could be a major part of spending down the existing balance, according to the BCPS staff presentation.

According to District 5 representative and facilities committee liaison Georgia Hairston, one idea is to list some of the old appliances with GovDeals — a government surplus auction website billed as an "online marketplace providing services to government, educational, and related entities for the sale of surplus assets to the public" — with at least some of it expected to end up as scrap metal, and recoup some of the costs that way. The specific items to be replaced have not yet been listed in full.

Additional budget priorities will be identified over the next several months.

Fuel prices are a variable to keep an eye on in the upcoming budget, according to Hagler.

With the General Assembly convening in Richmond, a proposed state education budget is set to be hashed out over the next several months. This will impact how BCPS shapes its fiscal year 2024 budget and priorities, and might affect the remaining 2023 budget depending on what the Assembly adopts, according to Hagler and BCPS superintendent Marc Bergin.

“If” is the operative word right now when it comes to the division’s projected expenditures for 2023-24, which Bergin emphasized last week as he presented some proposed things to budget for next year, and projected expenditures, as all are contingent on the budget adopted by the state.

The division could see an increase in state funding this year depending on what happens in Richmond, Hagler said.

Anticipated wage raises for teachers and school support staff are part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed education budget. If the governor’s proposed budget gets adopted as it stands now, BCPS teachers and support staff would see a 1.35% step increase, a 3.65% cost of living adjustment, and up to a 1% bonus in 2024, according to the presentation given by Bergin.

BCPS reinstated employee pay steps last year.

Some grants are currently being pursued as supplemental money for BCPS, Hagler said, including grants for school nurse stipends and state-provided stipends for teachers furthering their education.