Bedford County Public Schools seeks community input for superintendent search

The Bedford County School Board is asking for community input as it seeks a new superintendent.

In November, Doug Schuch, the division's current superintendent, announced he does not plan to continue as superintendent beyond June 30, 2021, when his contract expires. Schuch did not state his reason for the decision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week, the consulting firm the school board has hired to help conduct the search — Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates — will hold three community forums over Zoom, an online video-conferencing platform. The firm is seeking to engage with the division's community to identify the characteristics it should seek in a new superintendent.

The forums will be held 7 p.m. Monday, 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday. Members of the community can join the Zoom meeting by entering the Meeting ID 845 4189 9082 and passcode 12354 on the Zoom website, or join by telephone by calling (301) 715-8592.

The division is also asking parents, guardians, community members, students, teachers and staff to share their thoughts on the qualities of a superintendent in a survey which can be found on the division's website.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.