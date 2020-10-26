 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bedford County Public Schools seeks community input for superintendent search
top story

Bedford County Public Schools seeks community input for superintendent search

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bedford County School Board is asking for community input as it seeks a new superintendent. 

In November, Doug Schuch, the division's current superintendent, announced he does not plan to continue as superintendent beyond June 30, 2021, when his contract expires. Schuch did not state his reason for the decision.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week, the consulting firm the school board has hired to help conduct the search — Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates — will hold three community forums over Zoom, an online video-conferencing platform. The firm is seeking to engage with the division's community to identify the characteristics it should seek in a new superintendent.

The forums will be held 7 p.m. Monday, 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday. Members of the community can join the Zoom meeting by entering the Meeting ID 845 4189 9082 and passcode 12354 on the Zoom website, or join by telephone by calling (301) 715-8592.

The division is also asking parents, guardians, community members, students, teachers and staff to share their thoughts on the qualities of a superintendent in a survey which can be found on the division's website

Bedford County

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Ralph Northam on the upcoming election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert