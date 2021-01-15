Bedford County Public Schools sees first staff COVID-19 death, Lynchburg-area school divisions report 79 cases this week

A Bedford County Public Schools staff member lost his life this week due to complications from COVID-19.

At its Thursday night meeting, the Bedford County School Board held a moment of silence for Charles Ragland who died Jan. 13 according to his obituary. Jason Johnson, who was elected as chairman of the board at Thursday’s meeting, said Ragland suffered complications from COVID-19. This is the first COVID-19-related death reported by the division.

Ryan Edwards, spokesperson for the division, said Ragland was an employee in the division’s transportation department.

Johnson said he hoped for “peace and comfort to the family and all who knew and loved Mr. Ragland.”

This week, Lynchburg City Schools and schools in the Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions reported 79 new positive cases of COVID-19. Together, these area school divisions have reported 618 total COVID-19 cases since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 422,634 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 4,795 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.