Bedford County Public Schools superintendent announces resignation

In November, Doug Schuch, the division’s current superintendent, announced he did not plan to continue as superintendent beyond June 30, 2021, when his contract expires. Schuch did not state his reason for the decision.

In a letter sent to division employees Wednesday night, Schuch said he will be starting a new job in the new year as superintendent of Regional School District 13 in Connecticut.

"I am sad to be leaving Bedford County, the place my family and I have called 'home' since 2009, but I am also energized about the new opportunity I will have in RSD 13 to continue supporting learner-centered education," Schuch said in the letter.

Schuch served as superintendent in Bedford County for 11 years and is the father of two recent graduates of Bedford County Public Schools.

Regional School District 13, located in Durham, Connecticut, is composed of five traditional schools — two elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.

In a meeting with the Bedford County School Board last month, representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the consultation firm the school board hired to conduct its search for a new superintendent, said the search would be completed as soon as March 2021.

"I ask that you provide our next superintendent with the support that he or she will need to make a successful transition leading Bedford County Public Schools, and I wish you all the best in the days and years ahead," Schuch said in Wednesday's letter.