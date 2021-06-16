Bedford County Public Schools superintendent looks to connect with citizens

Bedford County Public Schools' new superintendent, Marc Bergin, wants to connect with the county's stakeholders, and he's starting by talking with them face-to-face.

At a meet and greet event Tuesday night, Bergin met with an intimate group of 11 students, parents, current and former division staff members, and community members at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library in Moneta. For more than an hour and a half, the group talked with Bergin — and each other — about how they'd like to see the division grow.

Bergin said he thinks there is value to getting stakeholders in a room and allowing productive conversations about how to build upon the division's strengths and address areas that need improvement.

"I know what some of the issues are, they identified some others... I don't have the solution to all of them, but put enough people in the room and the solution will present itself," Bergin said.

Tuesday’s event was the first of six meet and greet sessions Bergin has scheduled at Bedford County's public libraries and a school on Tuesday nights through June and July.

Seven-year-old Hannah Rogers, a rising second grader at Goodview Elementary School, had no trouble sharing what she loved about her school and what she hopes to see more of.