Bedford County Public Schools superintendent looks to connect with citizens

Bedford County Public Schools' new superintendent, Marc Bergin, wants to connect with the county's stakeholders, and he's starting by talking with them face-to-face.
At a meet and greet event Tuesday night, Bergin met with an intimate group of 11 students, parents, current and former division staff members, and community members at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library in Moneta. For more than an hour and a half, the group talked with Bergin — and each other — about how they'd like to see the division grow.
Bergin said he thinks there is value to getting stakeholders in a room and allowing productive conversations about how to build upon the division's strengths and address areas that need improvement.
"I know what some of the issues are, they identified some others... I don't have the solution to all of them, but put enough people in the room and the solution will present itself," Bergin said.
Tuesday’s event was the first of six meet and greet sessions Bergin has scheduled at Bedford County's public libraries and a school on Tuesday nights through June and July.
Seven-year-old Hannah Rogers, a rising second grader at Goodview Elementary School, had no trouble sharing what she loved about her school and what she hopes to see more of.
Hannah said staff at her school takes "really good care" of the building, and she feels safe and cared for at school, too. In her dream school, Hannah said, she'd get to use her computer more while she's learning.
Hannah's dad, Creig Rogers, said Hannah participated in Bedford Connects Remote Learning during the 2020-21 school year and, as a result, gained many skills with computers and technology. Remote learning, he said, also made Hannah a much more independent and self-motivated student. Rogers said he hopes technology will continue to be used in instruction as many students in the county return to a more normal school year this fall.
Bergin said he supports using technology as a tool and resource in the classroom, but doesn't want it to completely replace crayons, scissors and pencil-paper activities.
Matt Uselton, Liberty High School English teacher and the division's 2020-21 teacher of the year, also attended Tuesday's meet and greet. Uselton also has two children enrolled in the division.
"This was awesome," Uselton said. "Just the opportunity to talk, both as a parent and as a teacher."
Uselton said he'd like to see the division use the lessons it learned through the pandemic to consider how it might use virtual and flexible learning models to expand course offerings for students. Bergin said some schools in the division offer more or fewer dual-enrollment or advanced placement courses based on student interest and enrollment in such courses. Now that the division has experience in remote and virtual learning, Uselton said staff could explore ways to teach a division-wide course when interest at one school may be too low, but the interest across several schools would create a full class.
Former Bedford County Public Schools bus driver Carol Brown, who retired in 2011 after a 27-year career with the division, said she was happy to see the superintendent making an effort to meet with the community.
"I just hope he'll continue to be involved like this," she said.
Some strengths the group identified included the passionate, caring staff in Bedford County and the regional partnerships and programs the division is part of, such as the Central Virginia Governor's School. Some growth opportunities discussed included expanding career and technical education programs and creating more opportunities for parents to be involved in school buildings.
Since officially joining the division as superintendent June 1, Bergin shared his entry plan with the community, outlining the initial goals he has in mind as he transitions into the role.
Those goals include establishing a collaborative relationship with the Bedford County School Board; building connections with citizens in the county; strengthening the division's culture, climate and trust; using data in decision-making; and continuing to pursue the division's motto of "empowering learners for future success."
Bergin's entry plan emphasizes his desire to "build connections with all internal and external stakeholders through open and honest communication."
Bergin said he hopes to see more of what he saw Tuesday at each of the sessions through the summer: community leaders, parents, students, residents and other stakeholders having an open and productive dialogue. Edgar Tuck, District 2 representative on the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, attended Tuesday's meet and greet, and Bergin said he hopes more supervisors are able to come out to future meet and greets.
Bergin said he and Robert Hiss, the Bedford County administrator, have a shared goal of strengthening the relationship between the board of supervisors and the school board.
"Everybody benefits from a stronger partnership there," Bergin said.
Bergin said he hopes community members leave the meet and greet sessions energized, enthused and ready to problem solve.