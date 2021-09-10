Bedford County Public Schools to conduct salary study

In hopes of determining how competitive the division's salaries and wages are, Bedford County Public Schools is moving forward with a salary study.
At its Thursday-night meeting, the Bedford County School Board unanimously approved awarding the project's contract to Management Advisory Group International, Inc., a Fairfax-based management consulting firm.
The compensation and classification study is not to exceed the $50,000 previously budgeted for the project.
LeeAnn Calvert, executive director of human resources and talent development for the school division, said the study would be comprehensive and fully encompass all of the division's positions — from administrators to teachers to bus drivers.
The study will assess the division's competitiveness in comparison to other school divisions in the area, as well as its competitiveness with the local labor market for "non-teaching" positions, she said.
According to Randy Hagler, chief financial officer for schools, the division's last salary study was conducted about five years ago but wasn't fully implemented due to funding concerns. Hagler said reevaluating compensation every five years or so is typical.
Officials with the school division received bids from six firms from across the country, Calvert said, and selected two to be interviewed. The selected firm was chosen by division executive staff based on its experience with these types of studies in school systems and specifically school systems in Virginia, Calvert said.
Hagler said the study would yield compensation recommendations that staff and the board could consider as they prepare the 2022-23 budget, as well as help the division plan for how to address wage compression, which occurs when pay for veteran employees does not keep up with market pay for newly hired employees.
Hagler said Management Advisory Group International, Inc., estimated a total cost of $45,000 for the study, which is under the amount budgeted by the school division in the 2021-22 budget.
Calvert said the firm is ready to begin the study and would start collecting data as soon as the final contract is received.
According to the proposed timeline, a draft project report will be presented in December or January, and a final project report would be presented in February.