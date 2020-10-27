Bedford County Public Schools to suspend in-person learning for fourth and fifth graders at Forest Middle School

In-person learning for fourth and fifth graders at Forest Middle School will be suspended beginning Wednesday through Nov. 6 due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

According to a letter school staff sent to parents Tuesday afternoon, the number of positive cases of the virus and related quarantines among students and staff in fourth and fifth grades are continuing to rise, so students will shift to remote learning.

According to the division's COVID-19 dashboard, Bedford County Public Schools has seen a total of 51 cases in its schools and facilities since school began in early September. Of those, nine cases have been located at Forest Middle School, and three have been traced to school transmission.

According to Tuesday's letter, students and staff in sixth grade are continuing to meet at the school for in-person instruction. Staff said sixth grade classes have been meeting in the new addition at Forest Middle School and so far have not been identified as having been in exposed to the fourth and fifth grade classes affected.

According to the letter, division staff have identified all individuals that could have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual and informed them of their possible exposure.

Fourth and fifth grade students at the school will receive a Chromebook so they can continue learning remotely.

