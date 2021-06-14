Bedford County Public Schools works to address bus driver shortage

Under this model, Duis said, elementary drop-off would shift from 7:30 a.m. to 7:25 a.m., which would allow drivers more time to move on to a route for a middle or high school. Elementary schools' arrival window would shift from 7:30 a.m. to 7:55 a.m. to 7:25 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. — shortening the arrival window from 25 minutes to 15, which also would affect car riders. Elementary schools would implement a "grab-and-go" breakfast model to help compensate for that loss of time. Instructional time for elementary schools would shift from 7:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to 7:40 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle and high school drop-off, instructional and pick-up times would remain the same, Duis said. Superintendent Marc Bergin said this was intentional — the division did not want to impact the afternoon schedule for secondary students who likely are participating in extracurricular activities, playing sports or working.

Susan Kirby, vice chair of the board, expressed opposition to the idea, and said from a parent's perspective, shortening that window could cause scheduling conflicts and stress for families, especially those who have students at multiple schools. Board member Georgia Hairston said from her perspective as a former principal, she worried shortening the arrival window to 15 minutes would not give students enough time to get in and prepare for the day.