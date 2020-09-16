 Skip to main content
Bedford County reports two COVID-19 cases connected to Forest Middle School

Bedford County reports two COVID-19 cases connected to Forest Middle School

Forest Middle School 16

Forest Middle School in Forest on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

 Kendall Warner

Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bedford County Public Schools as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an update on the school division’s website, the two positive cases of the virus involved individuals at Forest Middle School and were reported to division officials in the past 24 hours.

The division's update does not specify whether the individuals are staff or students at the school.

Bedford County Public Schools welcomed students back to schools for in-person and remote instruction starting Sept. 8. Forest Middle School opened its doors just one week ago on Sept. 9.

Bedford County Public Schools posts its COVID-19 numbers on its website daily by 3 p.m.

