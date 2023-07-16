The Bedford County School Board addressed parent concerns on zone transfers during a meeting Thursday night.

The board gave division staff more flexibility in staffing standards to help navigate through zone transfers and class sizes at the elementary school level for the upcoming school year, an ongoing discussion for several months.

The first discussion of potential staffing standard changes began in an Oct. 13 board meeting, after a concern of 27 students in a classroom at Otter River Elementary School. In that meeting, the board discussed funding, the cost to add staff and the appropriate number for students in the classroom.

Fast forward to a May 11 meeting, the board decided there will be no more than 27 students in a classroom at the elementary school level and to use revocation of zone transfers where necessary if class sizes exceeded 27.

With the new standards in place, the division sent out letters to parents July 7 to notify them that revocation was occurring, and the number of students moved from each school and grade level as of that day.

In a presentation before the board Thursday, Assistant Superintendent Karen Woodford said there were 42 total zone revocations — eight transfers for fifth-graders at Bedford Elementary; two fourth-graders and one fifth-grader at Boonsboro Elementary; one fifth-grader at Forest Elementary; three first-graders, five second-graders and four third-graders at Otter Elementary; four third-graders with the possibility of adding two more at Moneta Elementary; one first-grader at New London Elementary; two third-graders, one fourth-grader and six fifth-graders at Stewartsville Elementary; and four fifth-graders at Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

To help staff and address concerns from parents, the board was presented with a few options — to stay with the decision; remove caveats to staffing standards such as the decision to not allow multi-age classrooms or groupings in elementary school and raising the cap of 27 students per classroom; or look at adding teachers.

Adding six aides to classrooms would cost the division $170,000 or to add six additional teachers would cost $456,000, which Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Randy Hagler said the division had not budgeted for.

Woodford explained for the last 10 years there have been staffing standards, but “this is the first time we, as a staff, have not been given that flexibility to kind of work through issues.”

“I think the tighter our hands are tied, the harder it is to be flexible and make decisions, and try to do what’s best for kids,” she said.

In terms of multi-age classrooms, District 7 board member Christopher Daniels said if staff and teachers think that it could work, then it should be something to consider.

“If we looked at that, and could give you the tools that you needed for that and you guys think it could work, I would be for that. I believe in flexibility,” he said.

District 4 board member Marcus Hill said he would be in favor of removing the student cap in the classroom, which was 27, as long as staff feels it would be successful.

“I’ve said it time and time again, I’m after results. It’s all about results for our students,” Hill said.

In terms of transfers, Superintendent Marc Bergin said staff will go “child by child, school by school, grade level by grade level,” and determine if they can keep the waiver approved with the added flexibility by the board which he said will “certainly be our intent.”

“If we can’t, we’ll be honest and direct to the parent why we can’t,” he added.

Susan Kirby, board chair, said the parents have told her that they want their children to stay where they are and not be moved due to transfer revocation.

Some parents came forward Thursday and echoed the same concerns.

Kirby said with the amount of parents the board has heard from, “we have to do something to help everyone out.”

“I do think that the ones that are here, in a zone transfer at Otter River, at Moneta, at Huddleston, at Bedford Elementary, they should be grandfathered in and let them finish their elementary school term out because we are not in any danger of hitting overcrowding at our middle schools,” she said.

Bergin said staff is supportive of parents having the ability to choose what school they would like their children to attend, when there’s room.

“Can we as administration reverse course on the 42, yes we think, this is a fluid conversation, if we have some more flexibility,” he added.

In a 5-1 vote — Hill, Holbrook, Kirby, Daniels and Nelms voting in favor, and Hairston voted against the motion with Mele not present — the board lifted the classroom cap of 27 students at the elementary school level and denial of multi-aged groupings when necessary, putting a students together for a period of the day who have similar needs.

Bergin said he feels confident that staff can address “most, if not all 42 revocations with this flexibility for now,” but cannot make predictions moving forward.

“That doesn’t mean we’re not going to have to revoke some transfers somewhere. I’m not going to make any assurances that we can grandfather children in for the next six years … because things change,” he said